HOWARD COMPANIES, FORMERLY HARDING GROUP, ANNOUNCES EVOLUTION OF BRAND

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Companies, formerly Harding Group, revealed its new company name and logo today. Howard Companies, an Indianapolis-based diversified asphalt, concrete, site preparation and transportation company operating in central Indiana and surrounding areas, has been in operation since 1960 under the Harding Group name.

Howard Companies logo

"Our company continues to excel and grow, and we believe the new name and logo demonstrates to our customers we are different today than we were several years ago," said President and CEO Shelby Howard. "We continue to invest in our company to consistently deliver superior quality and service to our customers, and this is another milestone in our growth."

The company's new name and logo reflects an evolution of its brand which is now comprised of multiple divisions to best service our customers' needs. The new brand will be visible at all Howard Companies locations in central Indiana as well as on its fleet of over 60 tri-axle dump trucks and other equipment as well as its website.

"We wouldn't have been able to achieve this growth without our staff of over 300 employees that help deliver unparalleled service to our customers every day through ensuring safety, productivity and resources," said Howard. "When we wear this new logo on our safety gear, it is a source of pride for what we have accomplished."

About Howard Companies

Howard Companies has been serving central Indiana and surrounding areas since 1960 as a leader in asphalt paving and maintenance. Since then, it has grown to represent a diverse set of operations involved in asphalt, concrete, site preparation and transportation. The focus remains on quality and customer service. Owner Shelby Howard operates with one vision — building lasting relationships with customers based on consistently delivering integrity, trust, value and a superior product. For more information, visit www.HowardCompanies.com

Molly Linehan , mlinehan@cvrindy.com Contact:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Howard Companies