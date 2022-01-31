GREENSPOON MARDER PROMOTES FOUR ATTORNEYS TO PARTNER IN 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the promotion of four attorneys to partner from various offices firm wide. The individuals recognized for their professional accomplishments and outstanding client service include Tina Garcia, David Schnobrick, Roy Taub and Aaron Williams.

"This new partner class has demonstrated the highest levels of client service, and truly reflects the quality, expertise, and dedication of our attorneys nationwide," said co-managing director, Gerald Greenspoon. "We congratulate this outstanding group of attorneys whom we are proud to call partners and look forward to watching their continued growth to be the next generation of leaders here at Greenspoon Marder," said co-managing director, Michael Marder.

Ms. Garcia is a member of the firm's Government Relations and Litigation practice groups in Orlando, Fla. She advises and represents various governmental agencies and municipalities with regard to education law, public records laws, tort law and various taxation matters. In addition to her government practice, she assists clients with legal compliance and litigation involving highly regulated industries such as debt collection, telemarketing and timeshares. She received her law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

Mr. Schnobrick is a member of the firm's Litigation and Regulatory & Compliance practice groups in Boca Raton, Fla. He focuses his practice on federal and state regulatory compliance issues from both proactive and reactive perspectives, and is particularly experienced with the regulatory challenges faced by the financial, insurance, and health care industries including the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act, Electronic Fund Transfer Act, Truth in Lending Act, and state insurance codes. He received his law degree from the St. Thomas University School of Law.

Mr. Taub is a member of the firm's Litigation practice group in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He practices commercial litigation, with experience in class actions, antitrust, real estate, sports and entertainment law, and intellectual property litigation. Mr. Taub has represented a diverse mix of clients in all stages of litigation, beginning with motion practice, and through discovery, trial, and appeal, in state and federal courts and arbitration proceedings. He received his law degree from Columbia Law School.

Mr. Williams is a member of the firm's Litigation practice group in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial litigation, real estate litigation, land use litigation and complex class action litigation. Mr. Williams has extensive trial experience in state and federal courts covering a broad range of industries throughout the country. Additionally Mr. Williams has argued before multiple appellate courts in the State of Florida and prevailed. He received his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.

