Countries with Mature Pharmaceutical Markets to Lead Unit Dose Packaging Sales Through 2025

CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mature pharmaceutical markets will continue to drive unit dose packaging sales through 2025, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis:

Reflecting their advanced drug-producing industries with widely diverse packaging requirements, the mature Canadian, US, West European, and Japanese markets will generate about 60% of global unit dose pharmaceutical packaging demand value in 2025.

Over the long term, about 80% of demand value will largely be divided evenly among the Western Europe , North America , and Asia/Pacific regions:

These countries all have aging and affluent populations and developed healthcare industries that provide both essential and elective treatments broad sections of the population.

Nonetheless, countries with developing pharmaceutical packaging markets – led by China and India – will command significantly faster revenue growth over the long term due to expanding pharmaceutical production capabilities, the adoption of stricter pharmaceutical packaging standards, and the evolving need for higher value unit dose containers.

Global Demand for Unit Dose Pharmaceutical Packaging to Rise 6.4% Annually Through 2025

The Freedonia Group projects unit dose pharmaceutical packaging demand to increase 6.4% annually to nearly $57.9 billion in 2025. A heightened focus on patient adherence, infection prevention, and cost accounting in drug delivery will promote growth; unit dose containers contribute favorably to all three. While blister packaging will lead demand value based on solid oral dose applications, prefillable syringes and parenteral vials are expected to generate the fastest growth.

Global Unit Dose Pharmaceutical Packaging, now available from The Freedonia Group, provides historical data (2010, 2015, 2020) and demand forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for unit dose pharmaceutical packaging in millions of US dollars (including inflation) by product type, geographical region, and selected countries. Unit demand for the same years are provided for most product groups.

Among the specific products analyzed are:

bottles and jars,

blister packaging

prefillable syringes (injectors and cartridge holders)

parenteral vials and ampuls

pouches

tubes

other packaging (strip packs; compartmented pill holders and dispensers; plastic, foil, and paper medication cups; metal and plastic tins; small paperboard boxes)

