Coinfield Selects Datavault's Patented NFT Minting, Management, and Monetization Platform For Purchases In Over 187 Countries Worldwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announces a deal with leading international cryptocurrency exchange Coinfield, which has established users within 187 countries and has an average daily trade volume of $33 million per day. Coinfield will leverage patented tools provided by Datavault® that enable end users to mint their own crypto tokens and market them through its leading global exchange. Datavault's patented technology will provide Coinfield's NFT exchange with robust tools for both the creation and monetization of NFT assets.

In the evolution of the cryptocurrency market, NFTs surged to $10.7 billion in Q3 2021, more than eight times the sales volume in Q2 2021. Datavault® technology is strategically positioned to tap into the vast opportunities within this emergent market, and its value is unlocked inside the scale and volume that Coinfield has established within traditional cryptocurrency trading. The combination of both Coinfield's existing and growing user base and Datavault's NFT platform creates the largest and most technically equipped NFT exchange ever built.

"While NFTs have existed for a number of years, the market is still very nascent. It is only within the last two years that NFTs have experienced tremendous growth and interest from sectors both fringe and mainstream. For those of us dedicated to the advancement of data transformation, who have predicted the financial and societal benefit of data autonomy for years, the explosion of NFT creation and trading in 2021 is a watershed moment for the data industry. Our empowerment of Coinfield with our patented NFT platform will create minting, management and monetization capabilities that are second to none. This new Coinfield NFT Exchange powered by Datavault® will augment the company's profitability within the growing metaverse," states Nathaniel Bradley, co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings.

Coinfield currently serves 240,000+ users and anticipates a substantial increase in trading volume with the onboarding of 9 to 10 million mobile and trading platform users from Tingo Mobile, a leading agri-fintech business based in Africa. As a fully regulated crypto-to-fiat exchange, Coinfield provides access to more than 20 of the most popular digital assets that include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and now through Datavault®, non-fungible tokens (NFT's). Coinfield also serves as an on and off-ramp for major fiat currencies USD, EUR, GPB, JPY, CAD, and AED. In 2021, Coinfield serviced $17 billion in transactions. The exchange can also sustain 10,000 orders per second.

The introduction of an NFT exchange powered by Datavault® will allow Coinfield users to monetize individual data assets. These assets–which may include but are not limited to art, GIFs, video highlights, collectibles, avatars, music, or tweets–will be transformed into one-of-a-kind digital items to buy, sell or trade through the Coinfield NFT Exchange, powered by DatavaultⓇ.

Benefits of NFT creation through Coinfield include value preservation, increased liquidity through decentralized finance (DeFi), enhanced security through blockchain technology, and authenticated, immutable ownership.

The Coinfield NFT Exchange powered by Datavault® will enable consumers to take advantage of this new asset class. This agreement represents a leap forward in providing companies with the suite of crypto technology tools needed to access the full potential within the metaverse.

About Coinfield

Launched in 2018, Coinfield is a leading international cryptocurrency-to-fiat exchange that serves more than 187 countries worldwide. Its digital currency trading platform enables fast trading, a diverse portfolio, a refined user experience, and first-rate security through blockchain technology and encryption. Coins traded include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), EXP (XRP), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Litecoin (LITC), and more. Coinfield follows regulatory and compliance guidelines under license number FVT000111 as supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit. Learn more about Coinfield here .

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data ExchangeⓇ (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here .

