Bitdefender Recognized by PCMag as a "Best Brand" for 2022

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it received four separate company recognitions from PCMag, a globally respected publication and authority on technology. Bitdefender was named a Best Brand for 2022 and among the top three global tech brands. Additionally, Bitdefender was named one of the Readers' Choice 2021 Winners for Antivirus Software and Security Suites, one of the Editors' Choice for Hosted Endpoint Protection for Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra (the company's business security solution), and one of the Editors' Choice for Best Android Antivirus Apps for 2022 for Bitdefender Total Security (the company's flagship consumer solution). Accolades were given based on reader surveys, associated Net Promotor Score (NPS) ratings (the degree to which readers would recommend a solution to others) and real-world testing by PCMag editors.

With a high NPS score of 79 for its home security suites software, the Best Brands for 2022 designation further verifies Bitdefender as one of the industry leaders in comprehensive security suites for home computers. PCMag writes, "If you use a comprehensive suite for security on your home computers—and you probably should—the brand on everyone's lips is Bitdefender." In addition, Bitdefender earned a 76 NPS for its business security solutions, making it the only security brand to earn an NPS over 50 in the category Work Security Suites.

"We are honored to be recognized by PCMag and its millions of readers as we aim to be the world's most trusted cybersecurity company," said Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender. "To have reader surveys indicating they would recommend Bitdefender products to others and to be recognized alongside category-defining leaders such as Tesla, Sony, and Apple, demonstrates why our focus on continued innovation makes a real difference to those who matter most – end users. As cybercrime continues to grow, impacting both businesses and consumers, we remain steadfast in our commitment to help defend and protect."

Bitdefender PCMag Recognitions Overview:

Best Brands for 2022 -- Bitdefender named one of the Best Brands for 2022 based on monthly Readers' Choice Awards and Business Choice Award surveys. PCMag asked readers throughout 2021 if they would recommend the brand of product or service they own and use, to calculate an NPS. At year-end, the products and/or services with the highest NPS average were compiled to create a list of the best tech brands moving into the new year.



Winner Readers' Choice Awards 2021: Antivirus Software and Security Suites -- Bitdefender was one of two winners who scored an impressive 9.2 out of a possible 10 for Security Suites for Home 2021, and a score of 9.1 out of a possible 10 for Mobile Security Apps for Android 2021. PCMag surveyed readers throughout 2021 to rate the antivirus software and security suites they trust most to protect their PCs and mobile devices.



One of the Editors' Choice for the Hosted Endpoint Protection Category -- Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra earned 4.5 out of 5 (Excellent) by succeeding where most other products reviewed did not - stopping a direct attack in a simulated real-world environment. PCMag notes, "The reporting capabilities and configurability are top notch, making this addition to Bitdefender's stable an easy pick for the Editors' Choice designation."



One of the Editors' Choice Best Android Antivirus Apps for 2022 -- Bitdefender Total Security earned a score of 4.5 out of 5 (Outstanding). PCMag states, "Bitdefender Total Security includes all the features you'd expect for Android security, and then some. It's one of the few products that can extend protection to your Android Wear devices."

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance and ease of use to small and medium businesses, mid-market enterprises and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world's most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

