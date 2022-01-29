The Greatest Tomatoes From Europe Heads to Las Vegas!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a lot happening for the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe (GTFE), and it's all going to be based in sunny Las Vegas, Nevada!

We're excited to be traveling to, and exhibiting at the Winter Fancy Food Show from February 6th through the 8th. Please pop in to see us at booth number 3751. We'll be showcasing, what else, but the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe!

Join us each day from January 6 until January 8th as Italian Chef Andrea Moio provides us with delicious bites of tomato goodness with fabulous cooking sessions each day. From rustic bruschetta, and tomato and bread soup, to classics like spaghetti with cherry and basil tomato sauce, scrumptious meatballs and more--we'll be your favorite booth each day!

We're also delighted to have a fabulous promotion based inside the MGM Grand at Eataly, where customers can enter to win fantastic gift baskets filled with GTFE products. Prizes will include Italian products such as canned tomatoes, cheese, olive oil, etc. One winner will be chosen every day from each day's entries (from February 7th to February 13th). Pop into Eataly to enter to win from Monday to Thursday from 3-7pm, and Friday to Saturday from 12-4pm.

Last, but not least, the Greatest Tomatoes from Europe is hosting an unforgettable 5-course, wine paired, tomato-centric dinner at Griglia MANZO Enoteca, also at Eataly, Las Vegas, coinciding with the Winter Fancy Food Show. Join us as we take a virtual trip to the tomato fields of Italy through sips of wine, and bites of delicious Italian dishes. (Email c.conte@greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com to request an invitation; seating is limited.)

GREATEST TOMATOES FROM EUROPE is not a specific brand, but rather, a campaign by ANICAV -- The Italian Association of Canned Tomato Producers, co-financed by the European Commission -- promoting European preserved (canned) tomatoes. www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

