SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Medallion Financial Corp. - MFIN

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Medallion Financial Corp. ("Medallion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MFIN).

The investigation concerns whether Medallion and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 29, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint alleging that Medallion and certain of its corporate officers had engaged in an unlawful scheme in an effort to reverse the Company's declining stock price. The charges in the SEC complaint include violations of antifraud, books and records, internal controls, and anti-touting provisions of the federal securities laws.

On this news, Medallion's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 21.07%, to close at $6.67 per share on December 29, 2021.

