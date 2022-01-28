Modine Coatings names award-winning manufacturing and B2B PR company as agency of record Top HVAC protection solutions manufacturer selects Ripley PR based on agency's previous success boosting brand awareness and business reach for Modine's HVAC division

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Coatings, the industry-leading commercial and industrial HVAC coatings division of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), has selected Ripley PR, the leading global public relations experts for manufacturing and B2B, to support its strategic communications goals, drive brand awareness and enhance business growth.

Top HVAC protection solutions manufacturer Modine has selected Ripley PR, the leading global public relations experts for manufacturing and B2B, as its agency of record to support its strategic communications goals. (PRNewswire)

Ripley PR's new partnership with Modine Coatings expands the agency's successful relationship with Modine. Since 2016, Ripley PR has helped the company's HVAC manufacturing division enhance its market position and strengthen its brand with strategic media placement, content marketing and communications support.

"Ripley PR has consistently provided value and ROI for Modine's HVAC manufacturing division since 2016, so we know they understand our company and the industry we serve," said Dan Fisher, director of sales and marketing for Modine Coatings. "Heather Ripley and her team have a track record of success and a demonstrated ability to deliver meaningful results in the HVAC, manufacturing and B2B sectors, so we know the company is an ideal partner for us. Their experience and proven expertise are invaluable assets as Modine Coatings focuses on brand growth in the future."

As public relations agency of record for Modine Coatings, Ripley PR employs a full range of communications services to elevate the company's position as a trusted provider of the reliable, long-lasting and sustainable commercial HVAC protection.

"I have more than a decade of experience working closely with companies in the HVAC industry, and Modine stands out as one of that sector's most recognized and valuable brands," said Heather Ripley, CEO and founder of Ripley PR. "The proven power of their products combined with a highly visible and trusted brand distinguish Modine from the rest of the pack, and we're eager to reinforce and elevate their position through this intuitive relationship."

Modine Coatings delivers industry-leading reliability and protection for hard-working HVAC systems with a range of innovative solutions designed to improve performance and safety and reduce operating costs and environmental impact, including GulfCoat™, ElectroFin® and Insitu®.

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on B2B technology, construction, franchising, home services and manufacturing public relations. Ripley PR offers strategic communications services that help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

Ripley PR was named to Forbes' list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine's list of the Top Franchise Suppliers four years in a row.

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

For more information about Modine Coatings, please visit https://www.modinecoatings.com/.

About Modine

Modine specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RIPLEY PR