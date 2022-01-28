InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun & Fashionable Way to Carry Beauty Items (NJD-2335)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish accessory for keeping beauty products like lip gloss and lotion handy," said an inventor, from Newark, N.J., "so I invented the LIP TRADE. My design prevents you from losing or forgetting your beauty items and it could provide a fun accessory to trade with friends."

The patent-pending invention ensures that various beauty products are readily available when needed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry separate lip balm, lotion, eye shadow, etc. As a result, it enhances fun and fashion. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use, save, trade or collect so it is ideal for girls, teenagers and young women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

