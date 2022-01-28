Entergy Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entergy Corporation board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.01 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 11, 2022.

Entergy has paid a common stock dividend to shareholders continuously since 1988.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

