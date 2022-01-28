Alexandria Venture Investments Commits Over $100M to Climate Change Technology Related Investments in 2021

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Venture Investments, the strategic venture capital platform of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that its commitments to innovative investments focused on developing groundbreaking technologies to mitigate the effects of climate change exceeded $100 million for 2021. Alexandria Venture Investments has been actively investing in innovative climate technology companies for over a decade as part of its strategic investments in disruptive companies that are developing transformative technologies and platforms to meaningfully advance human health. In an acceleration of its mission-critical investment efforts in the climate technology sector, Alexandria is increasingly focusing on investing across audaciously impactful areas where it has a competitive advantage and deep sector expertise, including agrifoodtech, the decarbonization of construction and the built environment, and sustainable manufacturing solutions, such as nature-based substitutes and synthetic biology production techniques.



"With our first investment in the climate innovation sector in 2009, Alexandria has long recognized the immense potential of this important sector to transform the way we manage our climate-driven environment, secure a sustainable food supply chain, mitigate exposure to environmental hazards, advance human health and improve quality of life," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and founder and head of Alexandria Venture Investments. "Society stands at a pivotal moment, as the effects of climate change continue to cause more frequent extreme-weather events and increase the risk of coastal flooding, putting lives and properties at risk as well as increasing the viability and spread of vector-borne diseases. Several countries are substantially and disproportionately contaminating our planet with unnecessary carbon emissions. According to a recent McKinsey report, annual clean energy investment would need to triple to more than $6 trillion in order to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Driven by this mission-critical and time-sensitive imperative, climate innovation has become a significant component of our Alexandria Venture Investments strategy."



This mission-critical and growing unmet need also represents an unprecedented investment opportunity today, as the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that by 2050, half of the reductions in carbon emissions will be attributed to technologies that are currently in their demonstration or prototype phase. Alexandria remains steadfast in its commitment to tackle climate change by investing in technologies and providing essential infrastructure for climate innovation companies, reducing carbon emissions associated with the construction and operations of its assets and mitigating climate-related risk in its real estate asset base that currently exceeds 60 million square feet in North America.

