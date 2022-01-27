WorkWave Closes Out 2021 With Unparalleled Financial Growth, Driving Powerful Momentum Into 2022 Unprecedented growth strategy powers strong year-over-year revenue and customer performance for the industry leader

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, drove its outstanding 2021 business performance into the closing months of the year, with a year-over-year revenue growth of 116% and an annual recurring revenue increase of 149%.

WorkWave®, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions for field service businesses, continued its strong 2021 business performance in Q4. (PRNewswire)

WorkWave's extraordinary performance results throughout 2021 demonstrate the power of the company's unprecedented growth strategy, bringing together market leaders across multiple field service industries to deliver the broadest and deepest set of solutions that empower field service providers. WorkWave's software revenue growth saw an increase of 69% in 2021, a testament to the value that WorkWave solutions deliver, helping their customers grow their businesses, service their customers and maximize their money.

"In 2021 the WorkWave team demonstrated that not only can we deliver industry-leading financial performance, but we could do it while also bringing together five industry-leading companies to create one cohesive company focused entirely on our customers' success," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "Every one of the companies who are now part of the WorkWave family of brands chose to join together because we believe in the same vision — empowering our customers to think beyond service, and taking their companies to new levels of growth, service and profitability. 2021 set the foundation not just for the future of WorkWave; it also drove us to create a new SaaS software model that will transform the future of field service, one that we predict will be replicated across the industry as others strive for the same success."

WorkWave also experienced a monumental 294% increase in talent as it expanded globally, bringing together the best and brightest experts across the field service industry to fuel this vision and ensure it is capable of delivering the most value to its customers.

Top 2021 milestones include:

February 2021 – WorkWave launched Marketing Sales Center, a powerful sales and marketing platform that integrates directly into WorkWave PestPac, enabling users to grow their businesses and transform their sales processes.

March 2021 - WorkWave announced that EQT and TA Associates elevated WorkWave's status in their respective portfolios to a free standing company.

May 2021 - WorkWave announced its acquisition of Slingshot, a leading provider of customer call center software combined with outsourced sales, lead and customer response services.

June 2021 - WorkWave announced its acquisition of Real Green, a prominent provider of field service solutions in the green service industries. WorkWave also acquired Coalmarch, a leading provider of software-oriented digital marketing, and Lawnbot, a next generation online sales solution.

September 2021 - WorkWave announced that it acquired TEAM Software, a global leader providing software and solutions for cleaning, janitorial, security and facilities management service providers.

September 2021 - WorkWave announced the launch of WorkWave Marketplace, an embedded online portal of integrated product solutions, trusted service partners, and exclusive offers that provide field service businesses with unique opportunities to maximize their partnership with WorkWave, also laying the foundation for the integration of financial offerings to be delivered in 2022.

"Building strong relationships continues to remain our top priority, which is reflected in our strong financial performance this year," said Jana Hey, CFO of WorkWave. "It is with the support of our customers that we have built, and will continue to build, solutions that empower our customers to succeed, while also allowing WorkWave to remain the company most capable of using its financial success to drive further innovation across our products and solutions."

WorkWave's success in 2021, powered by the consolidation of market-leading field service software solutions Real Green, Coalmarch, Slingshot, Lawnbot and TEAM Software under the WorkWave brand, positions the company to continue its exceptional performance in 2022 and beyond.

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com .

WorkWave Contact

Brittany Boyle

Sr. Manager, Strategic Communications, WorkWave

Email: bboyle@workwave.com

Media Contact

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkWave