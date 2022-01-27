Veritran and Strands Partner to Offer Personalized Money Management Solutions

With this partnership Veritran will offer clients the Business Financial Management (BFM) and Personal Financial Management (PFM) products from Strands

MIAMI and BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strands will complement Veritran's solutions offering, enabling financial organizations and retail banks to easily develop highly-personalized digital money management applications, ultimately driving increased customer engagement and generating new revenue through digital channels.

Veritran Logo (PRNewswire)

Digital banking has rapidly grown amid the COVID-19 crisis, leading financial institutions across the globe to prioritize technology-driven insights and increasingly adopt technology to deliver simpler, more engaging experiences for customers. Veritran's global expertise in developing digital solutions for the financial industry through their Enterprise Low-Code Platform, which exponentially accelerates construction and implementation times, will be combined with personalized, AI-driven solutions from Strands through this collaboration.

This partnership will also empower banks to take advantage of the new revenue streams, data and insights that emerging technology can provide. "Banks are relying on technology more than ever before to create seamless, engaging experiences for their customers," said Omar Arab, EVP of Corporate Business & Head of Global Alliances at Veritran. Arab also added that "Joining with Strands will deliver a top-notch user experience while helping the end-users of this technology better manage their money and make more informed financial decisions."

Erik Brieva, CEO at Strands, also pointed that "Our white-label digital money management solutions give financial institutions an edge over the competition, speed up internal processes and help them reap the benefits of a more engaged relationship with their customers. Partnering with Veritran will help to accelerate disruption in digital banking and change the paradigm."

Veritran has an extensive footprint through serving the top banks across the globe, reaching millions of users and running billions of secure transactions annually; meanwhile, Strands delivers more than 700 digital banking implementations worldwide. Working jointly, the companies will aim to improve their clients' businesses in both Latin America and the U.S., one of the largest markets for digital banking.

About Strands

Strands is a FinTech software company, part of the CRIF Group, which develops AI-driven solutions for banks and financial institutions to help increase customer engagement and generate new revenue through digital channels. Strands draws on its more than 15 years' experience in Big Data, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence, developing highly-personalized digital money management solutions. Headquartered in Barcelona (Spain), Strands has a strong presence in Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia, and has collaborated on delivering more than 700 digital banking implementations worldwide.

About Veritran

At Veritran , we believe in improving our clients' business by making their customers' lives better. Through our enterprise Low-Code platform, we speed up and simplify the development of future-proofed immersive digital channels that create a top-notch user experience. We are innovation drivers serving companies worldwide, reaching millions of users, and running billions of secure transactions annually. For more information, visit www.veritran.com.

Strands Logo (PRNewswire)

Omar Arab, EVP Corporate Business at Veritran (PRNewswire)

Erik Brieva, Strands (PRNewswire)

