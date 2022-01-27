SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of First Solar, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022 - FSLR

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of First Solar, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022 - FSLR

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP) (PRNewswire)

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSLR) common stock between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.There is no cost or obligation to you.

First Solar, Inc. NEWS - FSLR NEWS

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of First Solar's newest "Series 6" solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in First Solar, you have until March 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased First Solar common stock between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/first-solar-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=22620&wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP