SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Oak Street Health, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 14, 2022 - OSH

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (NYSE: OSH) between August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Oak Street, you have until March 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Oak Street securities between August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

