MDLIVE Launches Patient Health Monitoring to Drive Health Improvements for People Living with Chronic Conditions With use of MDLIVE's primary care services growing 200% in 2021, new capability empowers its virtual primary care providers to better support patients managing conditions like diabetes and heart disease

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid explosive demand for virtual primary care services, MDLIVE, an Evernorth company and one of the nation's leading virtual care providers, announced the first patient health monitoring program to give patients and the providers that care for them better insights into their daily health. This digital-first program aims to improve health outcomes for the millions of Americans living with chronic health conditions like diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure.

"Demand for virtual primary care has skyrocketed since we first launched it two years ago, and this new expansion allows us to better serve a greater number of Americans living with chronic conditions, delivering better health outcomes and lower costs that benefit both patients and their health plans," said Dr. Cynthia Zelis, chief medical officer, MDLIVE. "Our new health monitoring program deepens the partnership between MDLIVE primary care providers and patients, giving them greater insights into the critical daily health data that can be an early indicator of a serious medical issue."

Under guidance by MDLIVE providers, appropriate patients can track and report key biometrics such as blood pressure and glucose levels for their virtual primary care doctors to review with them during their visits.

The new monitoring program, which is available to all health plans offering MDLIVE primary care services to their customers, integrates into MDLIVE's single, unified platform. MDLIVE plans to expand the program later in the year with the integration of digital devices that can transmit patient data automatically to the MDLIVE patient portal.

"This is a down payment on the future of virtual care, where patients work with providers to manage complex chronic conditions from the comfort and privacy of their home, or wherever is convenient for them," said Eric Palmer, CEO of Evernorth. "Evernorth and MDLIVE are building a new model of care delivery, one that offers a seamless, connected experience to drive greater affordability and improved health outcomes for those we serve."

The launch of MDLIVE's patient health monitoring program comes amid increasing consumer interest in virtual primary care and the growth in patients proactive self-monitoring of their health data. Consumer interest in monitoring health issues such as blood sugar and blood pressure nearly doubled between 2013 and 2020.1

