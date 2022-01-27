Kingswood U.S. Partners with Briarcliffe Credit Partners as Flagship New York City OSJ Strategic Alliance with Leading Private Credit Placement Agency Delivers Access to $1.2 Trillion Asset Class for Kingswood U.S.-Affiliated Financial Advisors, Driving Comprehensive Investment Solutions for Clients

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $3 billion in client assets, today announced the strategic alliance with Briarcliffe Credit Partners serving it as a premier Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction ("OSJ") in New York City. As part of this relationship, Briarcliffe, a leading placement agency exclusively dedicated to private credit, will provide access to industry-leading private credit opportunities and vehicles for Kingswood U.S.'s affiliated financial advisors across the country.

This partnership reflects the growing demand among retail investors for private credit investments that deliver greater opportunities for durable income, capital appreciation and portfolio risk management outside of traditional equity and fixed income markets.

Briarcliffe is one of the largest independent private market placement firms and the industry's only placement agency focused exclusively on private credit. Led by private credit industry veteran Jess Larsen, who founded the firm in 2021 and is its CEO, Briarcliffe serves institutional investors from its headquarters in New York City.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "Private credit represents a $1.2 trillion market today and is positioned for significant growth in the future, including with retail investors across the country. In the face of turbulent markets and continued economic uncertainty, investors recognize the limitations of traditional public equities and fixed income. Our relationship with Briarcliffe will equip our financial advisors with tools to help their clients build portfolios that meet their financial goals more effectively than ever. We are incredibly pleased that Jess and his team have chosen to affiliate with Kingswood U.S. as its broker-dealer, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and success."

Briarcliffe is an OSJ branch of Kingswood Capital Partners, one of the firm's two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers. Kingswood U.S. also includes the broker-dealer Benchmark Investments and two SEC-registered RIAs, Kingswood Wealth Advisors and Benchmark Advisory Services. Collectively, the New York City-based firm supports more than 200 financial advisors.

Mr. Larsen said, "Kingswood U.S. is well respected for its global approach, eye to the future and dedication to enabling those who affiliate with them to grow. We are excited that our relationship with Kingswood U.S. will provide their advisors direct access to the growing world of private credit, an asset class that will only continue expanding over the coming years."

Mr. Nessim concluded, "The private market will see substantial expansion and change over the next five years. Working with Briarcliffe will bring private credit strategies to clients seeking meaningful alternative investments."

About Briarcliffe Credit Partners

Briarcliffe Credit Partners is a placement agency exclusively dedicated to private credit. Headquartered in New York, Briarcliffe seeks to capitalize on the increasing complexity and growth of the private credit market. The firm provides fundraising services to private credit investment firms focusing on niche strategies outside direct lending, with fund sizes up to $1.5 billion and potentially higher.

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S. is a network of wealth management firms that includes two SEC-registered RIAs and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers collectively overseeing more than $3 billion in assets, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, Kingswood Group, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. With over 200 advisors across the United States, Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

