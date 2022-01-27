Horse Power Brands Inches Closer to `25 by 2025' with Acquisition of iFoam™ Spray Foam Insulation Business Set to Grow through Franchising with Support of Powerful New Leadership

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horse Power Brands, an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of service-based franchise systems, has announced the acquisition and franchise opportunity launch of iFoamTM, a spray foam insulation company out of Prattville, AL. The goal is to responsibly award a minimum of 100 iFoam franchise territories by the end of this year. Following a mapped-out strategy, Horse Power Brands is on pace to hit its goal of building a portfolio of 25 service-based franchise brands and vertical integrations by 2025.

iFoam Logo (PRNewswire)

Joining the Horse Power Brands roster, iFoam will enjoy accelerated growth by utilizing the growth strategy and support structure that has continued to propel growth for the home service brand parent company and its portfolio of service-based franchises. Already boasting strong products and services, iFoam will be able to plug-in to a proven business model and established structure that will launch the brand into the world of franchising.

"With the uptick in homeowners converting spaces in their homes to work stations, additional living spaces and more, not was the perfect time to acquire a spray foam business," said Josh Skolnick, co-founder and chair of Horse Power Brands. "There's a massive opportunity for us to continue to grow and expand the existing service line. We'll look to improve on the estimate and homeowner education process while bringing full transparency to every consumer. iFoam is also a great compliment to the Mighty Dog Roofing brand under the Horse Power Brands umbrella – issues under the roof can now all be addressed."

iFoam marks the third service brand acquired by Horse Power Brands since forming in late 2020. Josh Skolnick and Zachery Beutler – both serial entrepreneurs who have grown successful franchises of their own – formed the company with a goal to sell franchises responsibly, as well as open them with the tools to ensure franchisees' growth and longevity.

In 2020, Horse Power Brands acquired its first brand Mighty Dog Roofing, a growing roof repair and replacement franchise, and recently awarded 183 territories to 48 franchisees across 18 states since launching development just this year. The Horse Power Brands team acquired its second brand Blingle! this fall, a premier holiday lighting installer.

For over half a decade, iFoam has been the go-to spray foam insulation contractor in the state of Alabama, providing services such as spray foam insulation for new construction and existing residential homes, blow in insulation, and removal and replacement of old insulation.

"Everything that the Horse Power Brands team will bring to iFoam will ensure that it becomes the number one go-to spray foam brand in North America," said iFoam founder Jonathan Roll. "The back-end work that Josh and Zach have done even prior to the acquisition is nothing short of remarkable and we feel confident that the company will grow rapidly while also having the support and infrastructure in place to ensure that our franchisees succeed from day one."

About Horse Power Brands

Horsepower Brands is a portfolio company comprised of service-based franchisors and franchise brands delivering first class customer service and experiences. Founded in 2019 by franchise veterans Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler, the team was determined to disrupt the franchise industry to responsibly grow and support franchisees through a platform that focused on operational excellence and accountability. For more information on Horse Power Brands and their various franchise opportunities, visit https://horsepowerbrands.com/.

About iFoam

iFoam is a leading spray foam insulation contractor, offering spray foam insulation for new construction and existing residential homes. Services include blow in insulation, as well as removal and replacement of old insulation. Using industry leading technology, iFoam helps determine the air-flow trouble spots in a home to ensure the entire property is sealed in an envelope of savings. iFoam offers installation in houses, office buildings and large-scale warehouses with an objective to cover every inch of space to make the property more energy efficient. For more information about iFoam visit www.ifoam.com.

Horse Power Brands (PRNewsfoto/Horse Power Brands) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Horse Power Brands