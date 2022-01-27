Eventus names Jeff Bolke Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that Jeff Bolke has just joined the organization as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Bolke has more than three decades of experience, including executive and sales leadership roles at major cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firms.

Based in Austin and reporting to Eventus CEO Travis Schwab, Bolke will drive the firm's aggressive global expansion strategy and oversee the sales, marketing, business development and account management teams.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We've been growing at such a rapid pace over the past couple of years that this important new role is the natural next step in our expansion as we mature as an organization. Jeff has extensive experience in helping software firms at our stage scale globally and realize their potential, and his technology and engineering expertise will be a great asset."

Bolke said: "Eventus has achieved a tremendous amount in a short period of time, with a growing number of marquee clients across every asset class and type of market participant. We will continue to expand in a thoughtful, intelligent way – with the right people, discipline and processes to ensure we're building even deeper relationships with our clients and playing an ever-larger role in meeting the evolving regulatory and compliance challenges they face."

Bolke joined Eventus after serving since May 2017 as Executive Vice President, Sales of Planview, Inc., an Austin-based firm offering Portfolio and Work Management solutions. In his role, he scaled the sales organization and helped drive global expansion, leading the worldwide sales, account management and solution consulting areas of the business. The company was successfully sold to TPG and TA Partners in November 2020.

Prior to Planview, Bolke spent more than four years at Accruent, the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment, spanning real estate, integrated technology systems, and the physical and digital assets they connect. The company serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries. Bolke joined as Vice President, Sales & Marketing and in 2015 assumed the role of General Manager, Education when the firm was acquired by Genstar.

He started his career at IBM in account marketing and held a variety of key roles at high-growth software firms, including at TIBCO Software, a global leader in real-time data integration.

Bolke earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering at the Colorado School of Mines.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

