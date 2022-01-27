Cigna Honored as a "Best Place to Work" With Perfect Score by Human Rights Campaign

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation earned a perfect 100% rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index™ (CEI), making it one of the Best Places to Work for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) Equality. This is the tenth year in a row that Cigna has earned this honor, reflecting the company's continued commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

"Our company is stronger when our employees bring their whole selves to work. This is why we are so intentional about cultivating a culture where we value and support each other for who we are," said Susan Stith, vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion, and corporate and employee giving at Cigna, and executive director of the Cigna Foundation. "This recognition is an important validation of our work so far, and it motivates us to continue pushing forward every day."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how companies are promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies and actions both domestically and globally. Key criteria include:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Cigna for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

Read more about Cigna's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and equality.

