TruSight Completes Comprehensive Risk Assessment of Google Cloud Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruSight , the financial industry's leading provider of validated third-party risk data, today announced that it has completed a rigorous assessment of Google Cloud services to validate the design and implementation of controls. The comprehensive risk assessment report on Google Cloud is available now to any institution that is interested in purchasing the data and will be updated regularly to ensure alignment with the latest in industry and regulatory requirements and advancements in Google technology.

TruSight is an industry-backed data platform that was developed to facilitate the efficient exchange of standardized and fully validated risk data between service providers and their customers. TruSight's operating model, in which risk assessments are performed once and shared by many, reduces the time and effort spent by both financial services institutions and their vendors. The universally adopted TruSight methodology enables financial institutions to gain greater visibility into supply chain risk and supports third parties by removing the need to perform multiple assessments.

Google Cloud and TruSight collaborated on a robust assessment of Google Cloud services, including Google Cloud Platform, Google Workspace, and Google Common Infrastructure services, across multiple control environments to validate the design and implementation of controls. The validation process included structured inquiries with design elements and specific requirements, policy, program, and procedure inspections, as well as reviews of supporting evidence.

By completing the TruSight assessment, Google Cloud has expanded its reach to leading financial institutions that already utilize the TruSight assessment methodology as part of their third-party risk management (TPRM) program. TruSight's assessment can also be used by new institutions aiming to leverage Google Cloud services in the future.

"Exceeding our global customers' due diligence requirements is the core of a successful enterprise trust partnership," said Rani Urbas, Global Head of Enterprise Trust for Google Cloud. "TruSight's risk assessment of security controls bolsters trust in our environment, helping our customers accelerate and complete their risk management due diligence."

For Google Cloud customers, the availability of the TruSight risk assessment means that they can now focus their resources on strategizing, managing, and mitigating risk rather than collecting and validating data, and can accelerate the process of onboarding Google Cloud—helping them reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.

"We are very pleased to have such simple, streamlined access to the TruSight Google Cloud risk assessment data," said Brad Levy, CEO of Symphony, the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform. "Having undergone a TruSight assessment ourselves, we know firsthand how rigorous and thorough TruSight's methodology is and how well their assessments meet—and even exceed—regulatory obligations and the challenges of the evolving risk landscape."

"Google Cloud is the latest of many major industry third parties that has chosen to align with and adopt the TruSight assessment methodology," said Jonathan Pressman, CEO of TruSight. "We are pleased to see the financial services industry coming together around the TruSight standard to ensure that we are all better prepared to manage risk."

About TruSight

TruSight, an industry-initiated utility, is the leading provider of comprehensive, validated third-party risk assessments. Developed and backed by five of the largest global financial institutions, including American Express , Bank of America , JPMorgan Chase , BNY Mellon , and Wells Fargo , the TruSight methodology combines best practices and standardization to deliver the highest quality data, enabling businesses to gain greater visibility into supply chain resilience.

