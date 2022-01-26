theLotter Issues Warning to Texans: "Be Wary of Phishing Scams"

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter is the pre-eminent lottery courier service in Texas, offering residents the option to play Texas Lottery games online – including this week's $421 million Mega Millions. According to Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director, the company's success is primarily based on the trust its customers place in it. "Of course, many customers embrace online lottery play because of its convenience, but at the end of the day, customers' continued loyalty depends on whether they feel a service is safe," says Daniel. "We have gained the trust of our customers by showing that our past winners have all collected their winnings with ease."

Signals have reached theLotter that scam emails are being sent to random people in Texas from fraudulent companies, using various well-known business names as a ploy to get Texans to feel comfortable enough to share their personal details. These emails usually state that a recipient has won a prize of sorts, e.g., a Texas Lottery Jackpot. "We are concerned about the potential harm these emails may cause to people and the bad light they cast on companies like ours which invest heavily in security. That is why we actively inform our customers about these schemes to create awareness in case someone they know falls prey," continues Peggy Daniel. "We advise Texans to always check the sender's email address and not just the display name."

"It's important to note that, as a trusted provider, the details theLotter collects are protected by Geotrust 128 SSL bit security; theLotter never asks customers to send personal or credit card details via email. Customers can simply log in to their account and verify the accuracy of any winning notification they receive themselves. When another self-acclaimed lottery merchant does ask for personal or payment details on the phone or via email, that should definitely be seen as red flag and a clear sign that they are operating a scam."

theLotter urges Texans to follow the advice of the Texas Lottery Commission and to report scams to authorities such as the FTC and the State Attorney.

