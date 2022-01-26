Streamlining Your CMMC Audit Readiness Journey and Solution

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTrend, a leader in government focused cloud-based security solutions, is pleased to announce a streamlined solution for compliance with the Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) initiative. All organizations have a responsibility to protect sensitive corporate information as well as their customers' information, but it can be difficult to know what policy, standards and security controls companies must comply with, especially when contracted by the DoD to protect Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). In response to the DoD CMMC initiative, TechTrend has heard from a plethora of government focused system integrators supporting the DoD with insufficient solution sets to meet CMMC requirements. We believe organizations must have a combination of cybersecurity expertise, technology solutions, and security-related documentations to achieve a level of cyber hygiene appropriate for the type and quantity of sensitive government information they will be managing.

TechTrend has established a unique combination, proven through real world implementation, of technology solutions and consulting services to equip and assist organizations to strengthen their security posture and prepare for a formal, third-party assessor audit. Utilizing our CMMC Audit Readiness quick start package, TechTrend has templatized reference architecture with a solution that will provide a secured environment to manage FCI/CUI information, which are key foundations to comply with CMMC. In addition to a secured environment, organizations can leverage TechTrend's consulting services to expedite and support the development of CMMC related documentation as required to achieve the chosen authorization level required.

Ensuring the secured environment complies with the CMMC requirements is a major step towards a successful CMMC audit. As a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, TechTrend is a leader out of a handful of authorized providers that can provide GCC, GCC High O365 and Azure Tenant that comply with the CMMC requirements. Please contact TechTrend at info@TechTrend.us to learn more about CMMC Audit Readiness and/or schedule a no cost CMMC Audit Readiness to start your organization on a path that ensures meeting the threshold to work with the DoD.

