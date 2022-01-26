Notable National Football League Players, Cheerleaders and Mascots Visit U.S. Military Sites Around the Globe Beginning in February as Part of Armed Forces Entertainment's PRO BLITZ TOUR 2022

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's overseas troops will have their own version of 50-yardline, front-row seats as retired and current National Football League (NFL) team players, cheerleaders and mascots make appearances at more than two dozen military bases around the world. Armed Forces Entertainment's (AFE) Pro Blitz Tour will kick-off February 2, 2022, as troops and their accompanied family members have the unique opportunity to attend clinics, performances, watch parties and meet-and-greet gatherings, or simply hang out with NFL greats.

Players, cheerleaders and mascots from a variety of NFL teams are participating in Armed Forces Entertainment's 2022 Pro Blitz Tour. (PRNewswire)

Hall of Famers from the NFL are joined by team cheerleaders and mascots as they visit U. S. troops overseas.

While activities vary at each base, they generally include interactive clinics for adults and kids, led by players and cheerleaders, focusing on fitness, positivity and teamwork.

The roster for this year's tour includes football big names, spirited cheerleaders and animated mascots. Pro Football Hall of Famers Richard Dent, who spent most of his career with the Chicago Bears as a Defensive End, and was Super Bowl XX MVP, will be joined by fellow Chicago Bears Offensive Tackle Jimbo Covert, an All-Pro ranked as one of the best tacklers in professional football, and a member of the Bear's 1985 Super Bowl XX winning team. St. Louis Rams Offensive Tackle Orlando Pace, a First-Team All-Pro for the winning Rams of Super Bowl XXXIV, will also be a part of the tour, as will St. Louis Rams Running Back Marshall Faulk, a member of the "Greatest Show on Turf," a nickname given to the team during their 1999, 2000 and 2001 record-breaking offense seasons. Faulk was named NFL MVP in 2000, and a player on the Rams Super Bowl XXXIV winning team. These legends will bring games and plays to life for our service members, as only professionals from the field can do.

Retired Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver and celebrated Canadian Football League player Emmanuel Arceneux will also be among the football greats participating in the AFE Pro Blitz Tour, along with Mike Nelms, a record-holding Punt Returner for the Washington Redskins and member of the winning Super Bowl XVII team. Former Washington Redskins Wide Receiver standout Ricky Sanders, a member of Super Bowl XXII and XXVI winning teams, and named to the 70 Greatest Redskins, will be joined by current players Josh Hawkins, a Cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings Place Kicker Greg Joseph.

It wouldn't be football without cheerleaders and mascots lifting up the crowd. More than 30 cheerleaders representing the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks will be sharing their skills at clinics throughout the tour, while team mascots Freddie Falcon of the Atlanta Falcons, Stanley Da Bear of the Chicago Bears, and Swoop of the Philadelphia Eagles, will add to the excitement.

There is something for everyone, as most visiting squads offer a variety of activities to U.S. military personnel, such as:

Football fundamentals classes for kids taught by NFL greats;

Cheer classes for kids by professional cheerleaders who share their best moves and perform dance and acrobatic routines during meet-and-greets;

Fan experiences that provide an opportunity to hear from the pros, meet and chat with them, take pictures and get autographs.

AFE Marketing & Business Analyst Brian Burke said football is common ground for many Americans serving abroad, and that NFL games and visits such as the AFE Pro Blitz rally the troops. "This tour is a highlight for so many service members serving abroad, and is an excellent example of how these teams are giving back to our country," he said.

Overseas activities kick-off February 2 and run through February 23, 2022. To see more details about the 2022 Pro Blitz tour, visit afeproblitz.com.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 71st year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

For more information, schedules, and downloadable images, visit: armedforcesentertainment.com.

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense that provides quality entertainment to nearly 400,000 U.S. military personnel serving overseas every year, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. (PRNewsfoto/Armed Forces Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

