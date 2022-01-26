Joe Johnson Elected President of the River Region Apartment Association

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Military Communities (HMC), the largest U.S. privatized military housing owner, is pleased to announce Joe Johnson has been elected president of the River Region Apartment Association which serves twenty-five counties in south-central Alabama. This is Joe's third term as president having served in 2014 and 2016.

Mr. Johnson, a housing industry veteran, has over nineteen years of experience having worked for the United States Government and Greystar Real Estate & Property Management. He is currently the Community Director at Maxwell Family Housing, a Hunt Military Community, and has served in this role for the past five years.

"I am humbled and honored to be serving the association as their 2022 president. My goal is to expand the footprint of the association, ultimately providing additional satellite locations. By doing this we will be able to offer increased educational opportunities, leasing seminars, and annual fair housing training to further develop the skills and knowledge of our members, making it convenient for them to attend events and meetings."

Mr. Johnson will be installed as President on February 3, 2022, and officially begin his one-year term. "Hunt Military Communities is proud of Joe's election to President of the River Region Apartment Association," noted Brian Stann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hunt Military Communities. "We look forward to the indelible stamp he will bring to the association and its members."

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest privatized military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm, selflessness, and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com.

About River Region Apartment Association

The River Region Apartment Association serves as the voice of the multifamily industry providing education, leadership, and protection for apartment communities, owners, and vendors. They strive to be the most valuable resource for the apartment housing industry and our members. For more information, visit www.rraaonline.org

