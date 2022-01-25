QHR Health Congratulates Wilson Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Heather Hyler

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health, a leading shared service solutions provider strengthening independent community healthcare, celebrates Wilson Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Heather Hyler, one of four recipients of the Kansas Hospital Association's Healthcare Worker of the Year. Award winners are honored for bettering their hospital and routinely going above and beyond the call of duty.

"Heather Hyler's outstanding example of nursing leadership in her work with recruitment and retention ensures patients are receiving quality care in the local community," said Shelley Riser, Chief Clinical Officer of QHR Health and the convenor of QHR Health Chief Nursing Officer Roundtable. "Her example of leading through the COVID-19 pandemic while understanding and employing creative ways to care for the caregivers is a true attribute to the nursing profession."

Heather's success in updating nurse wages has increased the range of healthcare experience offered at WMC, enabling critical patients to stay at the hospital rather than transferring to higher level care facilities. She also has led the hospital's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping staff updated on CDC guidance, revising protocols, preparing community safety information and helping to make vaccines readily available to the community. As the Kansas Hospital Association reported, "Heather understood the toll the pandemic was taking on hospital employees, and she brainstormed ways to keep staff positive and engaged through a 'Who Am I' employee contest and a weekly 'Rejuvenation Cart' filled with treats.

Heather was a member of the first graduating class of QHR Health's Leadership U, a multi-month educational and coaching program that strengthens the leadership capabilities of emerging rural healthcare leaders and potential hospital CEO candidates.

ABOUT QHR HEALTH

