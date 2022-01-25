New Year, New Flavor: 7-Eleven Introduces Limited Time Only Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention, spicy food lovers! The menu at 7-Eleven, Inc. is getting spicier this winter. That's right, the world's leading convenience retailer is dropping a hot new item on its iconic roller grill: the Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller.

The mouthwatering roller is perfect for lunch on the go or an anytime snack and is available now for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven® stores nationwide. The Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller has all white meat chicken and a smooth swiss cheesy blend breaded in a zesty coating packed with bold and satisfying flavors like fiery chilies, and savory garlic.

"At 7-Eleven, we're all about variety. We love coming up with new takes on popular treats that will continue to excite and delight our customers," said Alexis Luewellyn, 7-Eleven Senior Manager of Fresh Food. "The new Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller is just the latest addition to our hot food menu, and we think this delicious, craveable option will become a quick fan favorite."

For a limited time, members of 7Rewards®—the popular loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app—will earn 100 bonus points with each purchase of a Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller*. Customers can enjoy exclusive discounts and offers like three grill items for just $3. And in true 7-Eleven style, that includes mixing and matching your choice of the classics and the limited time treats—the Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller, Buffalo Chicken Roller, Taquitos, or pizza, in-store only.

You can even treat yourself to the new delicious Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller—and pair it with favorites like 7-Eleven chips or a refreshing Big Gulp® drink—from the comfort of your own home through the 7NOW® delivery app! Available throughout the US, 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW delivery app orders real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. With the new 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 a month**. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine, and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.



The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

* MFR coupon. Expires April 12, 2022. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees & sales taxes.

**By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14-day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders, other fees may apply. For additional terms and more information, please see the 7NOW Gold Pass Program terms and the Gold Pass FAQs in the 7NOW App.

