ZINFI Ends Another Year of Rapid Growth and Recognition from G2 Crowd as a Leading Partner Relationship Management Software Provider ZINFI's Partner Relationship Management Applications Revenue Grew 40% Year Over Year in 2021, Enabling Efficient Collaboration with Channel Partners in a Remote, Work-from-Anywhere Environment

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of partner relationship management (PRM) software solutions, today announced its software business has ended 2021 with a 35% year-over-year increase in the total revenue for its PRM platform. In addition to expanding its customer base, ZINFI also received recognition as a "leader" from the crowd-sourced review site G2 for its industry-leading PRM and PMM solutions—a designation it earned four quarters in a row.

ZINFI added dozens of new enterprise accounts of all sizes in 2021 across the technology, manufacturing, financial, green-energy and retail sectors. Sales of ZINFI's PRM solutions for smaller organizations grew especially rapidly, enabling those organizations to recruit, onboard, train and enable partners, and move away from email- and Excel based-workflows.

2021 also marked ZINFI's introduction of its next-generation 12.x platform architecture, which runs natively on Microsoft Azure and provides customers with highly redundant, secure, and always-on capabilities, including distributed data management to enable organizations to automate compliance with regional data privacy regulations.

"2021 was a year of hope, bringing rapid vaccination around the world, but organizations remained cautious about bringing their workforces back to the office. At the same time, we saw unprecedented mobility in the labor market, as employees opted for work-from-home options with better pay and moved to locations offering a higher quality of life," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "The demand for remote work options and the movement of the workforce away from cities accelerated the adoption of sophisticated channel automation technologies, and we saw this rise across all segments. ZINFI's state-of-the-art partner relationship management platform can keep businesses running at the speed of digital, and it enables the deployment of a highly distributed and efficient workforce that can effectively recruit, train and manage a fully distributed channel organization."

In 2021, ZINFI introduced more than 250 new features across its entire platform, with major enhancements to the following core areas:

Partner Profile & Groups Management – ZINFI took its enterprise-grade, comprehensive granular partner access management capabilities and released a highly simplified version of the platform for smaller organizations without omitting the granular controls that very large enterprises need. Virtual Concierge – ZINFI launched its first-generation virtual concierge capabilities that included integrated product help documents, videos and workflow materials, along with guided, step-by-step product configuration wizards. Advanced Partner Onboarding – ZINFI also rearchitected its partner onboarding capabilities to include advanced partner grouping via programs and tracks. With these new onboarding tools organizations can now fully automate various onboarding paths for contracts, planning, learning, certifications and more. Advanced Connectors – ZINFI significantly enhanced its third-party connectors to CRMs—including Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite and others—and made those connectors highly configurable. These connectors are now fully integrated with FlexiFlow ™ , ZINFI's workflow engine. Mobile App – ZINFI also has redesigned and rearchitected its mobile app for iOS and Android to make it fully compatible with the ZINFI web application running on the Microsoft Azure infrastructure. Customers do not need to maintain the mobile application separately, and the app is seamlessly updated with changes customers make to their web application via the desktop interface.

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI's modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

