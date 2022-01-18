Comprehensive Approach to End-to-End Maternity Care Helps Ensure Best Possible Health Outcomes for Women and Infants throughout Pregnancy and Postpartum Journey

ProgenyHealth Launches New Maternity Care Management Program Comprehensive Approach to End-to-End Maternity Care Helps Ensure Best Possible Health Outcomes for Women and Infants throughout Pregnancy and Postpartum Journey

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenyHealth, LLC, a recognized national leader in NICU Care Management, today announced the release of its new Maternity Care Management Program for women, infants and families.

Ellen Stang, MD. Founder and CEO, ProgenyHealth.

The program provides continuous, connected support from early identification of a pregnancy through birth and postpartum stages of the parenting journey, including return to work planning. As our country faces a national crisis relating to maternal and infant health, ProgenyHealth's mission and values has compelled the company to take significant action.

"With nearly two decades of NICU care management experience, ProgenyHealth has a distinct and unparalleled vantage point on maternal and infant health," said Ellen Stang, MD, founder and CEO. "We know that early-stage maternal health plays a significant role in the outcomes and quality of life for both moms and infants. With the launch of our new maternity care management program, we are poised to deliver a unique and comprehensive solution to women and their newborns."

The new, innovative program provides an end-to-end solution that is not currently available in the marketplace. Using a whole-person approach, women are now able to receive an expansive continuum of education and care management to support improved health outcomes. Should a NICU delivery occur, the company's experienced NICU Care Management team will seamlessly support the infant and their family, working in close collaboration with their providers, to ensure the best possible health outcome.

Core components of the new program include:

Complex Case Management for women with high-risk indicators and other contributing factors. Certified maternity case managers develop customized and personalized care plans which are shared with their obstetrician for input, so all on her healthcare team are aligned in her care.

Return to Work plans help women with preparing for reintegration back to the workforce to ensure a smooth transition with their employers.

Parenting support and guidance to offer a wide range of parenting skills; from choosing a pediatrician, and scheduling immunizations to lactation support and introducing an infant to siblings in the home.

Centering Pregnancy Approach to bring together women, at similar stages during pregnancy and postnatally, to provide additional education and peer support.

Integrated Maternity and NICU solutions provide a holistic, whole-person approach for each pregnancy to ensure the care management needs of moms and their infants are met.

Digital App to create custom birth plans and provide personal health insights and educational curriculums, track fertility, pregnancy progress and health appointments, as well as connect with health coaches.

"Many existing maternity care management solutions are focused on a specific point in time or offer limited services and support. ProgenyHealth's comprehensive Maternity Care Management program provides personalized support to women along their entire reproductive journey, including complex case management as needed. Our new program delivers a much-needed end-to end solution from conception through delivery, the post-partum period and their infant's first year of life.

The ProgenyHealth Maternity Care Program is designed to work in collaboration and coordination with health plans to offer their members enhanced quality, improved outcomes and higher satisfaction, and lower costs of care. Health plans that serve commercial and Medicaid members, large employers and non-health channels (such as brokers, benefit consultants and stop-loss carriers) are all ideal candidates to incorporate the Maternity Care Program solution. For more information, please visit the ProgenyHealth website.

About ProgenyHealth

ProgenyHealth is the only national, tech-enabled women's health company dedicated to Maternity and NICU Care Management. We serve women, infants, and families through the milestones of maternal care — from conception and pregnancy to postpartum and parenting, with special expertise in managing premature and complex births and resulting NICU admissions.

Our industry-leading intelligent platform, Baby Trax™, integrates utilization management and case management, while driving payment validation & assurance activities based on clinical data.

With nearly 20 years of experience, our board-certified physicians, nurses, social workers, and others, collaborate with providers to improve health outcomes, enhance the member and provider experience, and reduce costs for all payer groups including, commercial health plans, Medicaid payers, and large employers.

For more information, visit www.progenyhealth.com

