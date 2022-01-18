PGA TOUR and SiriusXM Agree to Multi-Year Extension SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel will continue to deliver extensive live tournament play-by-play coverage to fans nationwide through 2024

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA TOUR and SiriusXM announced today that they have reached a multi-year extension to their broadcasting agreement, which will continue to deliver extensive tournament coverage on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel for subscribers nationwide through 2024.

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio listeners enjoy live coverage of every round of 38 PGA TOUR events throughout the season – including THE PLAYERS Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs, the biennial Presidents Cup and many others – with hole-by-hole commentary and expert analysis. Listeners can tune in live this week to The American Express on January 20-23.

SiriusXM subscribers across North America can listen to the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel on SiriusXM radios in their cars (channel 92) as well as at home or on the go with the SXM App. For more information, visit www.SiriusXM.com/SiriusXMPGATOURRadio.

"We are very pleased to extend our relationship with the PGA TOUR. Our extensive schedule of in-depth tournament broadcasts will continue to ensure golf fans can follow the best players in the world as they compete all season long," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "With live event broadcasts every week, and a daily original programming lineup that features some of the most entertaining voices in the game, the best golf coverage in audio entertainment, bar none, continues to be on SiriusXM."

"We are excited to continue our relationship with SiriusXM who provides a significant avenue for the TOUR to reach fans across the country," said Rick Anderson, PGA TOUR's Chief Media Officer. "Since 2005, SiriusXM has delivered crucial play-by-play and colorful commentary of the best golf in the world to fans that are driving in their cars, at home or on the go."

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio features a variety of broadcasters working on comprehensive play-by-play coverage for PGA TOUR events, including former TOUR winners Mark Carnevale, Mark McCumber, Dennis Paulson, John Rollins and Mark Wilson.

SiriusXM also produces and airs original golf programming daily throughout the year on the channel, featuring the best golf talk, news, analysis and instruction available on radio and streaming platforms. Several new shows have been added to the schedule this year:

The Players Show – Listeners will hear a long form conversation with some of the biggest names on the PGA TOUR each week. (Wednesdays at 8 pm ET )



All Square – Chantel McCabe looks at the headline stories around the world of golf. (Wednesdays at 6 pm ET )



The Scorecard – This two-hour pregame show, hosted by David Marr III and former PGA TOUR pro Mark Lye , airs leading into the Saturday and Sunday rounds of every PGA TOUR event broadcast.



The Wrap – Airing immediately following each round of every PGA TOUR event, listeners will hear a recap of the tournament, highlights and interviews.



Feherty and Maginnes – Previously announced in December, the new weekly show hosted by two of the most entertaining voices in golf – former PGA TOUR pros and longtime broadcasters David Feherty and John Maginnes – launched in its weekly timeslot (Mondays at 7 pm ET ) on January 3rd .

SiriusXM also offers, through separate agreements, live coverage of the Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, PGA Championship and Ryder Cup.

The channel also features many other shows hosted by prominent voices from the game, including World Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples; current and former PGA TOUR pros Jason Kokrak, Colt Knost, Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson; distinguished instructors Michael Breed, Jim McLean, David Armitage, and Jeff Warne; and many more.

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories outside the United States (90 international members). The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

