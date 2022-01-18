- The iconic television festival features the cast and creative teams behind This Is Us; Superman & Lois; black-ish; Ghosts; The Neighborhood; Hacks; Cobra Kai; Riverdale; Better Call Saul; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i; and Emily in Paris.

The Paley Center for Media Announces Full Lineup for the In Person Return of PaleyFest LA at the Dolby Theatre April 2-10, 2022

The Paley Center for Media Announces Full Lineup for the In Person Return of PaleyFest LA at the Dolby Theatre April 2-10, 2022 - The iconic television festival features the cast and creative teams behind This Is Us; Superman & Lois; black-ish; Ghosts; The Neighborhood; Hacks; Cobra Kai; Riverdale; Better Call Saul; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i; and Emily in Paris.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, which will run for ten days from Saturday, April 2 through Sunday, April 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For the first time in three years, PaleyFest LA returns in person as the spring's hottest television festival with exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with leading stars from the most acclaimed and buzzworthy TV shows, screenings of special preview and premiere content, never-before-seen TV footage, and an interactive Q&A with festival attendees.

(PRNewsfoto/The Paley Center for Media)

PaleyFest LA selections include NBC and Twentieth Television's This Is Us, The CW and Warner Bros. Television's Superman & Lois, ABC and ABC Signature's black-ish, CBS's & Lionsgate Television's Ghosts, CBS's The Neighborhood, HBOMax and Universal Television's Hacks, Netflix and Sony Pictures Television's Cobra Kai, The CW and Warner Bros. Television's Riverdale, AMC and Sony Pictures Television's Better Call Saul, CBS and CBS Studio's A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i, and Netflix's Emily in Paris.

Paley Members and Citi cardmembers will have access to advance ticket sales starting today, January 18, until January 20, 2022, as follows: Paley Center's President's Circle, Patron Circle (Silver, Gold, Platinum), Partner Members, and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets starting today, Tuesday, January 18 at 7:00 am PT, and Paley Members (Individual, Family, Supporting) can purchase tickets on Thursday, January 20 at 7:00 am PT. To become a Paley Member, please visit paleycenter.org/join-us. The general public will have access to purchase tickets on Friday, January 21 at 7:00 am PT until tickets sell out. To purchase tickets, please visit paleyfest.org.

"We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can't-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center for Media. "PaleyFest returns in person to the Dolby Theatre for the first time in three years, offering Paley Members and devoted TV fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the stars and creative talent behind some of television's biggest hits. We thank our friends at Citi, The William S. Paley Foundation, and our studio and network partners, for their continued support in making PaleyFest possible."

"All of us at Superman & Lois are absolutely thrilled to be a part of PaleyFest this year! We're excited to discuss Season Two with everyone," said Todd Helbing, creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Superman & Lois.

"As we head toward the end of our first season, we are thrilled to be a part of PaleyFest. We are honored and privileged to spend our days making Ghosts with our incredible cast, and we look forward to celebrating in person with the show's fans who make it all possible," said Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, showrunners of Ghosts.

"The true joy in our work is knowing that we provide laughter, comfort, and entertainment for our audience," said Meg DeLoatch from The Neighborhood. "We are thrilled to be a part of PaleyFest, and look forward to hanging out with our fans in person."

"We're so thrilled that Hacks is included in PaleyFest this year. It'll be so nice to be in person for any reason, but especially to talk to people who like our show as much as we do," said Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and Michael Schur, executive producers of Hacks.

"We are honored to bring Cobra Kai to PaleyFest 2022 and look forward to connecting with our devoted and badass fans," said Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai series creators and executive producers. "Living in these interesting times, we've long held one thing paramount—karate will bring us together."

"As we approach the 300th episode milestone this season, it's not lost on us what a privilege it has been to be a part of our fans' lives for the past 13 seasons," said R. Scott Gemmill, showrunner of NCIS: Los Angeles. "The last couple of years have really reminded us how our favorite television shows make us feel connected to one another, and we want to thank PaleyFest for letting us celebrate with our fans and our entire NCIS family of shows."

"It is a huge honor for our freshman show to be included in the storied tradition that is PaleyFest," said Christopher Silber, executive producer of NCIS: Hawai'i. "Our cast and creators are thrilled to share the story of how a passing comment in a writers room hallway turned into a show that doesn't just take place in Hawai'i but tries to bring the spirit of Aloha to the screen every episode."

"We feel honored to be a part of PaleyFest this year and have the opportunity to thank our fans for their support over 19 years. The success and longevity of this show is a testament to the talented cast, amazing crew, and mostly our loyal viewers all over the world. We're also looking forward to sharing the stage with all the other shows in our NCIS Universe," said NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder.

"We are honored to be part of this prestigious festival. Looking forward to talking all things This Is Us with you, one last time," said Dan Fogelman, creator and executive producer, This Is Us.

"Saul Goodman might only be the 'World's 2nd Best Lawyer'–but he scores an invitation to PaleyFest?! We are thrilled and honored to talk about our show and its final season with the brilliant (and good-looking) folks at this year's PaleyFest," said Peter Gould, showrunner and executive producer, Better Call Saul.

PaleyFest LA Lineup

This Is Us (Saturday, April 2, 7:00 PM PT):

Featuring a Special Preview Screening of an Upcoming Episode followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Dan Fogelman, Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Milo Ventimiglia, "Jack Pearson," Mandy Moore, "Rebecca Pearson," Sterling K. Brown, "Randall Pearson," Chrissy Metz, "Kate Pearson," Justin Hartley, "Kevin Pearson," Susan Kelechi Watson, "Beth Pearson," Chris Sullivan, "Toby Damon," Jon Huertas, "Miguel," with additional guests to be announced.

Superman & Lois (Sunday, April 3, 2:00 PM PT):

Featuring a Special Preview Screening Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Todd Helbing, Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Tyler Hoechlin, "Clark Kent/Superman," Elizabeth 'Bitsie' Tulloch, "Lois Lane," Jordan Elsass, "Jonathan Kent," Alex Garfin, Jordan Kent," Erik Valdez, "Kyle Cushing," Inde Navarrette, "Sarah Cushing," Wolé Parks, "John Henry Irons/Steel," Adam Rayner, "Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho"

black-ish (Sunday, April 3, 7:00 PM PT):

Featuring a Special Preview Screening of an Upcoming Episode followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Executive Producer, Anthony Anderson, "Andre 'Dre' Anderson," Showrunner and Executive Producer, Courtney Lilly, Producer, Tracee Ellis Ross, "Rainbow Johnson," Marcus Scribner, "Andre Johnson Jr.," Miles Brown, "Jack Johnson," Marsai Martin, "Diane Johnson," Jenifer Lewis, "Ruby"

Ghosts and The Neighborhood (Wednesday, April 6, 7:30 PM PT):

Featuring a Special Preview Screening Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A:

From Ghosts

Joseph Port, Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner, Rose McIver, "Samantha," Utkarsh Ambudkar, "Jay," Brandon Scott Jones, "Isaac," Richie Moriarty, "Pete," Danielle Pinnock, "Alberta," Asher Grodman, "Trevor," Román Zaragoza, "Sasappis," Sheila Carrasco, "Flower," Rebecca Wisocky, "Hetty," Devan Chandler Long, "Thorfinn"

From The Neighborhood

Cedric the Entertainer, "Calvin Butler" and Executive Producer, Max Greenfield, "Dave Johnson," Beth Behrs, "Gemma Johnson," Tichina Arnold, "Tina Butler," Sheaun McKinney, "Malcolm Butler," Marcel Spears, "Marty Butler," Meg DeLoatch, Executive Producer and Showrunne

Hacks (Thursday, April 7, 7:30 PM PT):

Featuring a Screening Especially Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Paul W. Downs, Co-Creator, Co-Showrunner, EP, Writer and "Jimmy," Lucia Aniello, Co-Creator, Co-Showrunner, EP, Writer and Director, Jen Statsky, Co-Creator, Co-Showrunner, EP, and Writer, Michael Schur, EP, Jean Smart, "Deborah Vance," Hannah Einbinder, "Ava," Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Marcus," Meg Stalter, "Kayla," Mark Indelicato, "Damien"

Cobra Kai ( Friday, April 8, 7:30 PM PT):

Featuring a Screening Especially Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Ralph Macchio, "Daniel LaRusso" and Executive Producer, William Zabka, "Johnny Lawrence" and Executive Producer, Josh Heald, Writer and Executive Producer, Jon Hurwitz, Writer and Executive Producer, Hayden Schlossberg, Writer and Executive Producer, Courtney Henggeler, "Amanda LaRusso," Xolo Maridueña, "Miguel Diaz," Mary Mouser, "Samantha LaRusso," Tanner Buchanan, "Robby Keane," Jacob Bertrand, "Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz"

Riverdale (Saturday, April 9, 2:00 PM PT):

Featuring a Special Preview Screening Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Showrunner and Executive Producer, K.J. Apa, "Archie Andrews," Cole Sprouse, "Jughead Jones," Lili Reinhart, "Betty Cooper," Camila Mendes, "Veronica Lodge," Madelaine Petsch, "Cheryl Blossom," with additional guests to be announced.

Better Call Saul (Saturday, April 9, 7:00 PM PT):

Featuring a Screening Especially Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Vince Gilligan, Creator and Executive Producer, Peter Gould, Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Bob Odenkirk, "Jimmy McGill," Rhea Seehorn, "Kim Wexler," Jonathan Banks, "Mike Ehrmantraut," Patrick Fabian, "Howard Hamlin," Michael Mando, "Nacho Varga," Giancarlo Esposito, "Gus Fring"

A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i (Sunday, April 10, 2:00 PM PT):

Featuring a Screening for Each Show Especially Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A:

From NCIS

Steven D. Binder, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Sean Murray, "Timothy McGee," Wilmer Valderrama, "Nickolas 'Nick' Torres," Brian Dietzen, "Dr. Jimmy Palmer," Diona Reasonover, "Kasie Hines," Katrina Law, "Jessica Knight," Rocky Carroll, "Leon Vance," Gary Cole, "Alden Parker"

From NCIS: Los Angeles

Shane Brennan, Showrunner and Executive Producer, R. Scott Gimmill, Executive Producer, Chris O'Donnell, "G. Callen," LL COOL J, "Sam Hanna," Linda Hunt, "Henrietta 'Hetty' Lange," Daniela Ruah, "Kensi Blye," Eric Christian Olsen, "Marty Deeks," Medalion Rahimi, "Fatima Namazi," Caleb Castille, "Devin Rountree," Gerald McRaney, "Hollis Kilbride"

From NCIS: Hawai'i

Matt Bosack, Executive Producer, Jan Nash, Executive Producer, Christopher Silber, Executive Producer, Vanessa Lachey, "Jane Tennant," Alex Tarrant, "Kai," Noah Mills, "Jesse Boone," Yasmine Al-Bustami, "Lucy Tara," Jason Antoon, "Ernie Malik," Tori Anderson, "Kate Whistler," Kian Talan, "Alex Tennant"

Emily in Paris (Sunday, April 10 at 7:00PM PT):

Featuring a Screening Especially Selected for this Event by the Producers followed by a conversation and Q&A with:

Darren Starr, Creator, Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer, Lily Collins, "Emily Cooper" and Producer, Ashley Park, "Mindy Chen," Lucas Bravo, "Gabriel," Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, "Sylvie," Camille Razat, "Camille," with additional guests to be announced.

Events & Participants are Subject to Change. Talent Appear Schedule Permitting.

PaleyFest LA is the nation's original and longest-running festival celebrating creative excellence in television with the most acclaimed and impactful shows and stars, including Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, George Lucas, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, and the casts and creative teams behind The Sopranos, The West Wing, Mad Men, Mary Tyler Moore, Parks and Recreation, Will & Grace, The Walking Dead, and countless more. While television fans eagerly await the in person start of PaleyFest LA 2022, they will have the opportunity to relive some of PaleyFest LA's best moments on the Paley Center's YouTube channel. Some memorable highlights include conversations with the casts from Lost, The Golden Girls, The Big Bang Theory, and many more.

PaleyFest supports the Paley Center's many education initiatives, including classes, workshops, and programming focused on today's most pressing social issues and serving students and educators globally. It also supports the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring more than 160,000 historically and culturally significant television and radio programs.

For more updates, please visit paleyfest.org or follow @PaleyCenter on Twitter,Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn using the hashtag #PaleyFest

Location

Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

Paley Membership

Become a Member today and receive advance ticket access and discounts to PaleyFest LA tickets before the general public. For more information on the many benefits of Paley Center Membership, please visit paleycenter.org/join-us.

Tickets

The general public can access tickets starting January 21, 2022 at 7:00 am PT until tickets sell out. To purchase tickets, please visit paleyfest.org

Covid-19 Health and Safety Measures

The Paley Center for Media adheres to the latest Los Angeles County health and safety guidelines and the Dolby Theatre policies to provide a safe environment for all PaleyFest attendees. In compliance with these guidelines, PaleyFest attendees must present proof of full vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of entry to each event or a negative COVID-19 Antigen test taken within 24 hours of entry to each event. Masks are required for guests over two years old and may only be removed while actively eating or drinking in designated areas.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media