NRPR Group Continues to Rake in Awards, Add to Diverse Client Roster and Continue its Momentum as One of the Fastest Growing PR Agencies in Los Angeles Minority-Owned, Female-Led Agency Expands Reach into Multitude of Industries and Arenas with a Host of New Clients Who Lead the Pack in Their Respective Fields

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRPR Group INC (NRPR), an award-winning, full-service public relations and strategic positioning agency that is radically committed to reshaping and elevating today's industry, today announces another successful year full of exciting and triumphant victories for the Agency and its innovative, creative, bleeding-edge clients despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of remote work.

NRPR Group announces another successful year full of victories for the Agency and its bleeding-edge clients.

"At NRPR, we understand the needs of businesses, brands and consumers — and are passionate about exceeding the expectations of each. We know how to merchandise press because we make sure our client's story is expressed with due diligence before taking it to the most receptive audience.," said Nicole Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of NRPR Group. "We do everything with strategy at the forefront. We take our time, understanding that a brand's image and reputation isn't built in a vacuum or by the push of a button. True public relations and brand positioning in the modern era require deep attention to detail, multi-platform planning, forward-thinking and care, all of which our team shows in spades."

NRPR welcomed several new clients, and a few old friends, to its roster in 2021, most recently including:

Clash : Clash is an aggressively pro-creator video platform, envisioned by Creators as the place for your strongest and most dedicated fanbase to bridge the hyper-filtered gap between those who've come to view one another as digital friends, while empowering EVERYONE to invest in one another authentically.

GenBody America : GenBody America manufactures, sells, and distributes GenBody's visually readable nasopharyngeal and anterior nasal swab COVID-19 antigen test kits to point of care providers, CLIA-certified labs and facilities with CLIA waivers across the United States .

LIVEKINDLY : The world's leading sustainable living platform informs, illuminates, and connects people to eco-conscious choices. Uplifting content is built for those who are curious about living more sustainably while wanting to connect with like-minded communities.

Mobilize : From 5G-powered content streaming to immersive augmented reality experiences, Mobilize's innovative technology unleashes the power of the native mobile camera experience and enables consumers to become visual storytellers.

Sensory Access: Sensory Access provides resources, planning, consultation, staffing and support for awareness, inclusion, and accessibility allowing for people with sensory processing difficulties and their families to be able to attend more events and participate in more activities.

NRPR also continued to rake in the awards in 2021, earning the following recognition from several prestigious organizations:

Impact Company of 2021 from Dotcom Magazine

Hermes Creative Award for Public Relations/Communications | Strategic Programs | Crisis Communication Plan

Ragan Crisis Communications Award for PR Campaign

Named Most Outstanding Digital Marketing & Strategy Agency 2021 – California by Acquisition International Magazine

Named one of the Best PR Firms – 2021 Best of Beverly Hills

Named Most Innovative Strategic Positioning Firm 2022 – California by 2022 Global Excellence Awards

While Founder and CEO Nicole Rodrigues earned:

Silver Stevie ® Award in the Communications, Investor Relations, or PR Executive of the Year category

Most Innovative PR Entrepreneur ( USA ) by Global Business Insights Awards

Most Innovative PR Entrepreneur ( USA ) by Acquisition International

Most Influential Brand Strategist 2022 – USA by 2022 Global 100.

"One of my key drivers in launching NRPR Group was the proof and understanding that the future agency model is one where storytellers, editors, publicists and marketing minds all work together, seamlessly in tandem, to deliver measurable results for modern businesses and audiences," said Rodrigues. "In 2021, we were able to bring this vision to light and implement the model I've had in mind ever since I first started the agency."

NRPR Group will continue to use tried and true public relations methods coupled with existing and emerging technology to provide personal, award-winning services to the agency's clients in 2022 and beyond.

ABOUT NRPR GROUP:

NRPR Group is an award-winning, exclusive Public Relations & Marketing machine serving game changers and disruptors across the world. Fearlessly led by CEO and founder, Nicole Rodrigues, the Beverly Hills-based agency is staffed by strong writers, communicators, thinkers and doers who understand the value of relationships and continue to build long-lasting ties between clients, the media and their audiences. NRPR Group prides itself on an award-winning reputation, powerful global network and passionately mission-driven client roster. From startups to Fortune 500 companies within consumer tech, fintech, healthtech, enterprise, mobile, digital entertainment, lifestyle, sports and consumer products industries, NRPR services best-of-the-best businesses and brands with a high-touch, results-oriented approach that positively impacts each client's bottom line.

For more information, visit http://nrprgroup.com/ and find us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest .

