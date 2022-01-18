Nathan Jovanelly Joins Enerflo as Head of Business Development

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enerflo, a leading provider of business management software for the Solar Industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nathan Jovanelly as Head of Business Development.

With over 15 years of experience as an Engineer, Jovanelly joins Enerflo after serving as Director of Business Development at IGS for nearly eight years where he helped form IGS Solar in 2014 and went on to develop more than 30MW of solar for nonprofits and Fortune 500 companies. In 2016, he started the Residential Solar Division at IGS and has since led its transformation into a thriving residential business with strategic partnerships that allow more than a thousand new residential customers to make the switch to solar every month. Leveraging his relationships, IGS was able to deploy more than 150MW ($600M) in the residential solar market. Jovanelly also led national and strategic partnerships for IGS Solar.

Nathan will drive business development at Enerflo, bringing new opportunities, connections and strategies to Enerflo's growing business portfolio in 2022 and beyond.

"Nathan is rad; an engineer that can network and sell." said Spencer Oberan, Co-Founder. "His vision of the future of solar and persona of 'someone has to do it, so it might as well be me' is infectious and powerful. I feel really fortunate to have his leadership, creativity and experience on our team. With Nathan here, 2022 is gonna be a real special year."

"We're incredibly excited for Nathan to join Enerflo! He represents a new phase of growth for the company and will help to further solidify our place in the industry," said Pat Bennett, Co-Founder. "Nathan's depth of knowledge of and devotion to solar will be an immense asset for us and our partners."

Jovanelly has become a leading voice in the solar industry, as well as a coach and motivator. Driven by innovation and his passion for bringing affordable clean energy to current and future generations, Jovanelly will add to the quickly growing team at Enerflo, which is continually focused on helping solar installers and sales dealers deploy more solar through sales and business automation; lowering the cost of solar through platform efficiency. Enerflo's solar platform includes groundbreaking features and seamlessly connects everything that is required for solar deals into a smooth, end-to-end experience for installers, sales dealers and solar customers.

Enerflo is THE platform for the Solar Industry, purpose-built for installers and sales dealers who want to streamline their operations so they can close more deals and complete more projects. Unlike other platforms, Enerflo is truly open, with the most integrations of any solar platform on the market, so installers and sales dealers can connect their favorite tools, refine their processes and provide a superior, end-to-end experience for solar buyers across the U.S. Enerflo is the backbone of some of the top solar providers, powering over 50,000 (and growing) deals and $2 billion (and growing) sold revenue, and can be relied on to deliver a superior experience, from lead to PTO and everything in between. Learn more at www.enerflo.com .

