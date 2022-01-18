MACERICH ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DIVIDENDS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) today announced the tax treatment for dividend distributions taxable in 2021 on its Common Stock.

During the calendar year ended December 31, 2021 Macerich paid dividends of $0.60 per share. The 2021 dividends are classified for income tax purposes as follows for The Macerich Company, Common Stock, CUSIP # 554382101:

Record Date Payable Date Rate per Share 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividends 2021 Total Capital Gain Distribution 2021 Nondividend Distribution 2/19/2021 3/3/2021 $0.150 $0.009 $0.037 $0.104 5/7/2021 6/3/2021 $0.150 $0.009 $0.037 $0.104 8/19/2021 9/8/2021 $0.150 $0.009 $0.037 $0.104 11/9/2021 12/3/2021 $0.150 $0.009 $0.037 $0.104

The 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividends are treated as "qualified REIT dividends" for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A.

About Macerich: Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional town centers throughout the United States.

Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast, and in Arizona and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for seven straight years (2015 – 2021). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

