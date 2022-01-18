Learning A-Z Named one of 100 Best Arizona Companies

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning A-Z ,® a Cambium Learning Group company, is honored to be named as one of the "100 Best Arizona Companies" by BestCompaniesAZ as part of its 20th anniversary serving Arizona's business community. Learning A-Z was recognized within the category of "Best of Heart," which honors Arizona's top organizations that build relationships with employees, customers and the community.

"Our first and most important goal is to support communities through enriching young learners, and that goal begins with one group: teachers," said Lisa O'Masta, president of Learning A-Z. "We're honored to be recognized for our work in building meaningful relationships with our customers and our community and will continue supporting our employees, customers and community in any way possible."

Winners were chosen and judged based on a variety of factors, including workplace culture, corporate and employer brand, innovative thought leaders and charitable giving initiatives.

"BestCompaniesAZ has been at the forefront of recognizing sought-after employer brands and creating prestigious workplace awards programs in Arizona since 2002. As we celebrate 20 years, we are proud to recognize companies across our state who are making a positive difference in the lives of their employees and our communities," said Denise Gredler, founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ.

This honor follows recent Learning A-Z milestones, including the launch of two new products built on the Science of Reading — Foundations A-Z and Writing A-Z Adventure Zone — and being named the winner of the 2021 Supes' Choice Award for Equity and Anti-Racism.

The full list of BestCompaniesAZ winners and finalists can be found at https://bestcompaniesaz.com/100-best-companies-in-arizona/. To learn more about Learning A-Z, please visit www.learninga-z.com .

About Learning A-Z

Learning A-Z® delivers pre-K–6 solutions that inspire curiosity, ensure comprehension and instill the joy of learning in elementary students. Its award-winning digital products, which include Reading A-Z® and Raz-Kids®, are used by more than 12 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a Cambium Learning ® Group company.

For information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About BestCompaniesAZ

Arizona's Employer Branding Partner, BestCompaniesAZ, specializes in helping corporate clients develop, strengthen and market their unique employer brands through a variety of digital marketing, events, communication and awards programs. Founded in 2002, BestCompaniesAZ pioneered the intersection of recruiting, human resources, marketing and public relations and has evolved into an exclusive, niche PR, marketing and employer branding firm that specializes in building and promoting strong employer brands. For more information, visit BestCompaniesAZ.com.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services across the K-12 space. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as an education leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally seen, valued and supported. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning® and Kurzweil Education®.

