Latitude Brings High-End Flexible Legal Talent Services to Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude, a national legal services company specializing in providing high-end flexible legal talent for corporate legal departments and law firms, has opened an office in Minneapolis. This is the company's third new office opening since September 2021 (Austin, Texas and Boston, Mass.) in response to high demand for Latitude's experienced, peer-level attorneys and other legal professionals. Former Big Law partner and corporate general counsel Michelle Culligan leads the Minneapolis office as partner.

Michelle Culligan, Founder and Partner of Latitude Minneapolis

"The demand from legal department and law firm leaders for the associate- to partner-level flexible legal talent we specialize in has significantly increased since the pandemic began," said Latitude CEO Ross Booher. "The retail, healthcare, financial services, real estate and tech sectors are major drivers of that growth. Because of our extensive roster of attorneys with sophisticated in-house and Big Law experience in those and other Twin Cities industries, Minneapolis is a natural location for us."

Culligan brings to Latitude more than 30 years of experience. A Twin Cities native, she began her career and was a shareholder at Briggs and Morgan (now Am Law 200 firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP). Culligan continued her private practice as a partner at Dunkley & Bennett and at Am Law 200 firm Hinshaw & Culbertson, LLP.

In addition to her years of private practice, she served as vice president and general counsel at CSM Corporation, as well as general counsel for a commercial tenant rep firm and senior vice president and general counsel of a turnaround firm.

"Michelle has spent her entire legal career in the Twin Cities and has been a leader in both Big Law firms and corporations. She understands the high expectations and needs of our clients as well as our legal talent," Booher added.

"Our in-house counsel and law firm clients appreciate having on-demand access to experienced Big Law attorneys and paralegals, especially when they need to add a team member while staying flexible, or swiftly adapt to surges or the loss of a key team member," Culligan said. "Likewise, many attorneys and paralegals with sophisticated experience enjoy the flexibility and well-compensated opportunities that Latitude offers, including remote positions nationwide."

Culligan earned her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School and B.A. from Drake University.

About Latitude

Latitude is a legal services company that specializes in employing and providing former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys – in addition to paralegals, legal operations professionals and compliance officers ­– to legal departments and law firms nationwide. The company attracts outstanding legal talent for contract and contract-to-hire roles (as well as for permanent positions) by offering sophisticated work, great clients and competitive pay and benefits along with a refreshing combination of flexibility and boundaries. Our clients range from Fortune 500 corporations to small companies and Global 50 law firms to boutiques.

