Jacksonville's Providence Homes Named 2021 Paul Joyal Pinnacle Builder of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) recently named Providence Homes, Jacksonville's leader in energy-efficient construction, the 2021 Paul Joyal Pinnacle Builder of the Year.

The award is presented to a member for doing a high percentage of business with FHBA members. Since the program creation in 2008, Providence Homes immediately rose to the challenge of getting 90 percent of their trade partners on board. Providence Homes has been at 100% trade partner participation for almost 10 years now.

This year marks Providence Homes second time receiving the Pinnacle Award.

"It's important to us to be working with partners that are NEFBA members," said Sean Junker, President and COO of Providence Homes. "Their membership is based on holding themselves to the highest standards of craftsmanship; these are the companies and people we want to align ourselves with to build the best homes possible for our customers. So to be recognized for this commitment to using the top partners available is truly an honor."

Association members have access to events and training that help them stay atop the latest tools and technology, a service that Junker sees as invaluable to maintaining quality and affordability in an ever-evolving market. "We actually review the upcoming events and training in our monthly partner meeting to keep everyone up to date," he said.

Another consideration for companies being considered for the Pinnacle Award is the recruitment of subcontractors to join the association.

"It truly is easy to get your trade partners on board when you believe in the good that the home builders association is doing for your business," Junker said. "We sincerely appreciate everyone that works so tirelessly to make our association incredible, not only locally, but at the state and national levels."

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Providence Homes is committed to providing the highest standards of residential construction in northeast Florida. As one of Jacksonville's only 100-percent ENERGY STAR® Certified home builders, Providence Homes pledges to make a difference in the industry by building every home with the same detail and commitment to excellence as they would with their own. Since becoming an ENERGY STAR® partner, Providence Homes has built more than 1,800 ENERGY STAR® homes helping Jacksonville families save more than $5 million in energy bills.

