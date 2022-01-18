JACKSON LEWIS LAUNCHES NEW OFFICE IN NASHVILLE

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased to announce the firm opened its 63rd office in Nashville, Tenn., and added four new principals. Stephen Price will lead the Nashville team, along with Jennifer S. Rusie, Leslie Sanders and Daniel Crowell.

"Nashville's business market is thriving, and its growth presented an exciting opportunity for us to extend our service offerings in Tennessee," said Firm Chair Kevin G. Lauri. "Stephen is the best person to lead the office's growing team of attorneys and we look forward to Jackson Lewis becoming an integral part of the Nashville business community."

Jackson Lewis' Nashville team currently advises public and private companies from a wide array of industries. The group includes:

Stephen Price who will serve as office managing principal, joins the firm from Burr & Forman LLP. He focuses his practice on employment law and litigation, as well as business litigation. Stephen frequently defends employers against claims for alleged employment discrimination, retaliatory discharge, and wage and hour violations. He handles non-compete and trade secret disputes. Stephen has experience defending against class and collective actions. He also has substantial trial and arbitration experience, including several multiweek trials. Stephen counsels employers in all aspects of employee relations, including advising on employee terminations, planning reductions in force, drafting employment policies, and preparing employment and separation agreements. He also conducts internal investigations of employment-related claims, as well as wage and hour audits.

Jennifer S. Rusie who will serve as office litigation manager, joins the firm from Ogletree Deakins, where she was co-chair of the firm's Title III Disability Access Practice Group. She focuses her practice on disability access, employment litigation, and advice and counsel. Jennifer also has experience in commercial litigation and was one of Ogletree's leading attorneys regarding payroll cards. Jennifer has handled hundreds of Title III matters, including class actions, involving architectural barriers, website and mobile app accessibility, disclosures of accessible features at hotels, and Braille gift cards throughout the U.S. She is well versed in assisting clients with evaluating and remediating barriers to access in both the physical and digital realms, and she regularly advises clients on accessibility policies and procedures. Jennifer also has experience in handling various types of employment litigation.

Leslie Sanders who joins the firm from Webb Sanders PLLC, focuses her practice on labor and employment law, trade secret and non-competition litigation, and executive compensation. Leslie was a founding member of Webb Sanders and for the last 12 years, she led the Labor and Employment group in its representation of employers across the country. Prior to forming Webb Sanders, Leslie practiced in the Labor and Employment group at Bass, Berry & Sims in Nashville and served as General Counsel for PIC USA, Inc. For more than 20 years, Leslie has partnered with businesses and executives to provide practical legal solutions and to defend them when litigation is inevitable. She looks forward to joining forces with Jackson Lewis to expand the network and resources available to her clients.

Daniel Crowell also joins the firm from Webb Sanders PLLC, where he was a partner in the Labor and Employment Group. Daniel collaborates with businesses nationwide to develop and implement practical solutions to workplace problems. Daniel's diverse practice includes helping employers navigate tricky employment issues, representing employers in government investigations, litigating employment claims, managing employment due diligence in transactions, and pursuing and defending restrictive covenant, trade secret and unfair competition claims.

"Stephen, Jennifer, Leslie and Daniel are enthusiastic and talented lawyers who will solidify Jackson Lewis' presence in Nashville's thriving business community," said Firm Managing Principal Samantha Hoffman. "The new principals complement our already deep and successful roster of attorneys, and we couldn't be happier to welcome them to the firm."

Jackson Lewis' Nashville office marks the firm's second location in Tennessee, followed by Memphis. The firm recently opened its 62nd office in Riverside, its seventh location in California.

Jackson Lewis' Nashville office can be reached at (615) 915-3300.

