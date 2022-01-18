Ivalua Announces International Convenience Retailer Implements its Source-to-Pay Procurement Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, and Optis Consulting, a trusted implementation partner, today announced that Parkland Corporation has deployed Ivalua's Source-to-Pay suite. Through the implementation of its best-in-class Source-to-Pay solution which ensures rapid and accurate purchase processing, Ivalua is pleased to support Parkland's growth strategy by transforming its procurement processes.

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas and provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

"Implementing Ivalua is foundational for Parkland to continue to deliver on its growth," said Warren Szkolnicki, Director of Procurement at Parkland. "We look forward to generating more savings and operational efficiencies as we leverage the benefit of Source-to-Pay process automation."

"We are excited to celebrate our deployment of another leading brand in Canada. Parkland is a perfect illustration of how procurement generates strategic value and contributes to both the top- and the bottom line," said Dan Amzallag, COO of Ivalua. "I would like to thank Parkland and their teams for entrusting Ivalua the future-proofing of their Source-to-Pay journey," he concluded.

"Optis is proud to support Parkland through strategy, planning, and implementation of its Source-to-Pay transformation. This project was a result of seamless collaboration between Optis, Ivalua, and Parkland teams to bring to life a project with both technical complexity and the need for high user adoption," said Adam Fischer, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Optis Consulting.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 95%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com.

About Optis Consulting

Optis Consulting is a Source-to-Pay consultancy providing independent advice, precision implementations, and sustainable results to clients. Since 2011, Optis Consulting has served Fortune-level and high-growth clients across North America since 2011 in pursuit of Source-to-Pay excellence. To learn more, please visit www.optisconsulting.com.

