Firefly Business Group Officially Launches 'SimplyFood' ERP Software, Powered by Acumatica

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Business Group announced today the release of SimplyFood—a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for food and beverage processors, co-packers, and e-commerce-focused food companies. Built on Acumatica's top-rated cloud ERP platform, SimplyFood caters to small to medium-sized food companies focused on transitioning away from legacy systems to drive growth and facilitate risk management.

Keith Barr, SimplyFood's director of business strategy stated, "Under our parent company, Firefly Business Group, we have expanded our base of food-industry customers for 12 consecutive years, and spearheaded the development of unique add-on production modules. Collaboration with our existing food and beverage clients led us to identify the need for a strong software offering to address the growing eCommerce requirements facing these companies. Combined with just the right amount of production functionality, processes and data are centralized—all in a seamlessly integrated system. Today, we are proud to announce the launch of SimplyFood as a stand-alone ERP software brand."

"SimplyFood is built for companies who have outgrown their current software and need enhanced functionality with the convenience of a cloud-based solution," Barr added "Simply put—we help food manufacturers achieve a game-changing digital transition without a large leap in complexity. The Acumatica platform on which the software is based is reliable and secure, and we not only help our clients integrate with their current apps, but we also customize user dashboards and reports to fit each company's specific goals and needs. A tremendous amount of thought went into creating our all-inclusive packaging for software and service, which is exactly what our clients are asking of us."

As a Software as a Service (SaaS) company serving the food production sector, SimplyFood offers tiered, all-inclusive monthly pricing which includes licensing, deployment, training, ongoing support, and upgrades, making it easy for clients to budget for software costs.

"SimplyFood provided a major upgrade in features and what we can do with software," said Amanda Boothroyd, production manager at Integrated Food Service. "It was easy to learn and less complicated than other broad-spectrum manufacturing systems that we initially considered. It's a brilliantly-designed interface that has considerably simplified all of our food production processes, resulting in increased output and improved visibility throughout our departments."

"Combining SimplyFood and Acumatica's expertise will provide customers with a competitive advantage of real-time access to accurate business insights," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "We're proud to partner with SimplyFood to deliver reliable service and support to customers in the food and beverage marketplace."

For more information about SimplyFood ERP cloud software visit simplyfoodsoftware.com . Any questions may be directed to Keith Barr at keith@simplyfoodsoftware.com.

About Firefly Business Group

FIREFLY BUSINESS GROUP is a premier ERP software provider and partner offering three unique solutions—(1) Acumatica Cloud ERP; (2) Acctivate inventory software; and (3) SimplyFood software. With a focus on budget-friendly pricing and lowered time-to-value across all of their software products, Firefly Business Group has been in the ERP space for over 20 years and has worked with food industry clients for over 12 years. For more information, visit www.fireflybusinessgroup.com.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

