FCP PROVIDES $67.1 MILLION IN PREFERRED EQUITY FOR MULTIFAMILY THROUGH STRUCTURED INVESTMENTS PLATFORM IN 4TH QUARTER 2021

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces $67.1 million in preferred equity has been invested through its Structured Investments platform in five multifamily properties in New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Maryland.

FCP is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $8.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties.

"These investments demonstrate the breadth and reach of our Structured platform, ranging from existing multifamily communities to apartment development projects nationwide," said FCP Vice President for Structured Investments, Kevin Murphy. The investments included financing the acquisitions of properties in New York, Pennsylvania and Texas, a development deal in Maryland, and recapitalization of an existing property in Texas.

FCP's Structured Investments platform has invested more than $450 million of capital to date, providing flexibility and creative capital solutions to owners and developers.

About FCP

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $9.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

