Duke's Announces Launch of Southern Mustards

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke's, the premium southern brand that has set the bold standard of mayonnaise for over 100 years, announces the launch of Duke's Southern Mustards. The premium mustards come in four (4) flavors inspired by the brand's southern heritage – Brown Sugar Bourbon, Horseradish, Smoky Chipotle, and Spicy Ground. The mustards are now available from select retailers and on dukesmayo.com.

Duke’s Southern Mustards come in four flavors inspired by the brand’s southern heritage – Brown Sugar Bourbon, Horseradish, Smoky Chipotle, and Spicy Ground.

The new items are a continuation of a transformation for the brand that began in 2020. Milestones of this transformation include the launch of Duke's Southern Sauces, Duke's Flavored Mayos and Dressings; the introduction of the Duke's It's Got Twang! campaign; and the sponsorship of the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, NC.

"We are excited to add mustards to our growing line of Duke's condiments," said Joe Tuza, President of Condiments at Sauer Brands, aka - Captain Condiment. "These mustards are proof that the brand's bold and southern flavors are what set us apart. Each mustard has a unique flavor profile, from sweet and tangy with a kick of Kentucky's finest to creamy and tangy with a splash of white wine."

As with all Duke's products, these new mustards are made with only quality ingredients, no high fructose corn syrup, and are kosher. Horseradish and Spicy Ground varieties are naturally sugar-free & keto-friendly. The mustards are available in 9.5oz squeeze bottles and will retail between $2.99-$3.99.

For more information, or to shop new products, visit dukesmayo.com or follow @dukes_mayonnaise on Instagram and join the conversation by using the #trysometwang hashtag.

About Duke's Mayonnaise

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C. by Eugenia Duke. For over 100 years, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to its female founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. For more information, visit dukesmayo.com or follow @dukes_mayonnaise on Instagram. Duke's Mayonnaise is owned by Sauer Brands, Inc.

About Sauer Brands Inc.

Sauer Brands, Inc. was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887, in Richmond, Virginia. The company produces a broad line of inspired flavors to excite and delight consumers including condiments, spices, seasonings and extracts. The company's manufacturing facilities are in Richmond, Virginia; Mauldin, South Carolina; New Century, Kansas; and San Luis Obispo, California. The company sells well-known brands including Duke's Mayonnaise and Southern Sauces, Kernel Season's Popcorn Flavorings, The Spice Hunter, Sauer's, and Tasty Shakes. Sauer Brands, Inc. also produces high quality private label products for retail and away-from-home channels. Learn more at www.sauerbrandsinc.com.

Duke's Real Mayonnaise (PRNewsfoto/Duke's Mayonnaise)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duke's Mayonnaise