SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022

Capewell Names Lt Gen (Rtd) Edward Davis Strategic Director in the UK

"I am delighted and grateful to have been appointed to be Capewell's Strategic Director in the UK," said Davis. "It is truly inspiring to be joining a company that is recognised as a world leader in aerial delivery and associated life-support systems for land and maritime military, law enforcement and humanitarian organisations."

Davis served for 35 years in the Naval Service as a Royal Marines Officer. His distinguished career included serving as the 63rd Commandant General Royal Marines and Commander United Kingdom Amphibious Forces and as the Deputy Commander of NATO Land Command Headquarters. Retiring from the UK Armed Forces in the rank of Lieutenant General, he transferred to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and was appointed, by Her Majesty The Queen, as the 67th Governor and Commander-in-Chief of Gibraltar in January 2016. He completed his tenure as Gibraltar's Governor in February 2020.

Davis spent his early years in the Naval Service at regimental duty in the UK, the Falkland Islands, Cyprus, Norway, and Belize. He commanded a Specialist Military Unit from 2002-2004, which included Operation TELIC 1 in Iraq, and subsequently commanded 3 Commando Brigade Royal Marines from 2010-2011, during which he deployed to Afghanistan as Commander Task Force Helmand on Operation HERRICK 14. He was appointed the 63rd Commandant General Royal Marines and Commander United Kingdom Amphibious Forces in December 2011. His last Naval Service appointment was as the Deputy Commander of NATO Land Command Headquarters in Izmir, Turkey, from July 2014 to January 2016.

"Ed's significant leadership experience as the Governor of Gibraltar, his vast expertise in international governance, and his extensive tenure serving as a military leader with our allies in the UK is invaluable," said Gregory Bloom, CEO of Capewell. "Our global team has gained immeasurable strength with his addition."

"Set against the enduring challenges of our dynamically changing world," said Davis, "I particularly relish the opportunity to contribute to Capewell's strategic ambition of becoming the aerial and life-support system provider of first choice across the UK, Europe and the Commonwealth. It is an ambition that I have no doubt Capewell will achieve, given its 140 years of success in innovative, agile, and dependable engineering for mission and life. It is indeed a proud moment for me to be joining Capewell."

