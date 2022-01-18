Barber recognized for the second consecutive year among the most powerful and influential leaders and executives in the residential real estate industry.

ATTOM CEO Rob Barber Selected for Swanepoel Power 200 for 2022 Barber recognized for the second consecutive year among the most powerful and influential leaders and executives in the residential real estate industry.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, curator of the nation's premier property database, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Barber, has once again been named among the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) for 2022, the definitive ranking of the residential real estate industry's most powerful leaders. Barber was selected as a top leader in technology services for ATTOM, where he directs the enterprise, data and product strategy, as well as customer acquisition, service and corporate operations, for the property data provider.

The SP 200, created and published by real estate consulting firm T3 Sixty now in its ninth year, is the only formal annual analysis and ranking of the real estate industry's 200 most powerful and influential leaders. The SP 200 rankings are based on a variety of criteria, including achievements and successes of leaders and executives over the past year, the size of the company they lead, personal leadership and influence within the industry and outside their own company, their track record and the resources they have at their disposal or in their control.

Under Barber's direction to further the company's expansion initiatives and demonstrate its ability to deliver new data solutions, ATTOM continues to innovate with its advancements in technology and data delivery solutions. Through advancements like the ever expanding ATTOM Table of Data Elements, various analytics-driven tools, and new data delivery solutions offering immediate access to property data - like ATTOM Cloud - Barber has maintained the company's focus not only on its investment in data elements, but also its commitment to investing in people elements, with the integration of multiple talented teams.

Backed by a team of passionate professionals, ATTOM remains focused on continuously strengthening its value proposition for customers, while making the data more widely available to a broad spectrum of companies. On the heels of ATTOM's most recent acquisition of GeoData Plus, the leading application for in-depth property research, valuation, and prospecting tools, ATTOM's transformative impact on the industry continues to evolve and drive the company even further in serving as the most trusted comprehensive property data provider.

"The key components of the ATTOM mission - increasing real estate transparency, powering innovation, and investing in data and people - continue to drive our strategic vision, rapid growth, and data expansion initiatives," notes Barber. "Our unique position as the one-stop-shop for premium property data, has been attained through the proliferation of our portfolio offerings, advanced technology developments, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions."

About SP 200

The rigorous and detailed process of determining the most powerful and influential leaders takes the T3 Sixty team approximately 500 hours over three months, during which they assess more than 2,000 industry leaders against eight distinctive criteria:

Current office held and decision-making power Tenure in the industry Size of their organization Financial resources of the organization Significance and impact of their organization Involvement in previous year's top activities, acquisitions, etc. Individual's other industry activities or affiliations Individual's power and influence outside his or her organization

"The SP 200 identifies and analyzes the individuals most responsible for shaping the industry's future in 2022," said Paul Hagey, T3 Sixty's executive editor. "As such, this group plays a vital role in adapting to the current industry landscape and charting the course that will affect millions in years to come. This ranking provides a valuable mirror for the industry by identifying the leaders most significantly guiding it.".

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 20TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property reports and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

