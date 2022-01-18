Aera Technology Selected by World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aera Technology, the Cognitive Automation company, today announced it has been selected by the World Economic Forum to join the Global Innovators community — a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation.

As a Global Innovator, Aera will continue its mission of delivering agility and scale to decision intelligence.

Led by CEO Fred Laluyaux and a team of innovators and technology visionaries, Area Technology is on a mission to transform the future of work by increasing decision-making capacity for organizations. Through its Cognitive Automation platform, Aera is helping companies make and execute business decisions in real time. By digitizing, augmenting, and automating the entire decision making process — combining data, science, process, and engagement in one place — Aera is enabling smarter, more digitally-dynamic and successful businesses.

"We are honored to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators community. As a leader delivering agility and scale to enterprise decision intelligence, we are committed to driving economic, societal, and environmental outcomes worldwide," said Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology.

As part of the Global Innovators community, Aera will continue to advance education around decision intelligence and its advantages in the era of digital acceleration.

According to the Gartner® 2021 Reengineering the Decision survey, 47% of respondents expect their decisions to become more complex in the next 18 months.

Decision volume and complexity will continue to drive the need for the application of data and analysis to improve the quality of decisions. At the same time, digital technology is evolving core business operations, and enterprises are determining the best balance between teams and automation to effectively respond to changing conditions. As Laluyaux explained, decision intelligence is a critical capability. "Organizations today face an unpredictable future with geopolitical instability, supply shocks, and more. This requires leaders to continually manage change and make exceptions outside of the normal process. Scaling decision making across the enterprise is now a key challenge — there is simply not enough time or people to make the decisions required for responsive performance. Organizations must have the technology and processes to enable accurate decisions at speed and scale," said Laluyaux.

"The World Economic Forum is pleased that Aera Technology has joined our Global Innovators community," said Sheila Warren, Deputy Head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum. "Including new, innovative voices is essential in the work we do at the Forum. We look forward to Aera's contributions to our projects, dialogues, and platforms, as well as the company's insights on cognitive technology and how it will reshape the future of work and drive positive change."

The Global Innovators community provides a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and contribute new solutions to overcome current global crises and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms to help define the global agenda on key issues.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Cognitive Automation company that makes business agility happen. We deliver the first scalable digital platform that integrates with existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit aeratechnology.com.

