"12" wine honors excellence, leadership, integrity, loyalty, and respect, values that embody the alumni of Texas A&M. The partnership with Texas A&M Athletics arises from Bodegas Pinea's intent to celebrate outstanding athletic achievements.

"12": the Wine Born to Celebrate Outstanding Athletic Achievements, by Pinea Wines - a Proud Partner of Texas A&M Athletics "12" wine honors excellence, leadership, integrity, loyalty, and respect, values that embody the alumni of Texas A&M. The partnership with Texas A&M Athletics arises from Bodegas Pinea's intent to celebrate outstanding athletic achievements.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodegas Pinea wines have earned critical acclaim as some of the best in the world. As the winery prepared to release its new luxury & affordable wine, it learned that Texas A&M Athletics was celebrating the Centennial Anniversary of the 12th Man in 2021. Pinea became a Proud Partner of Texas A&M Athletics to support Aggie athletics.

12 wine at Kyle Field, College Station, TX

The wine is labeled "12" in honor of the athletic fan and celebrates the leadership, integrity, loyalty, and respect that Aggies are known for. With simplicity and sincerity, "12" wine reflects the very best qualities of the Tempranillo grape varietal: velvety texture, perfumy aromatics that Sangiovese lovers enjoy; and the body and structure of mountain-grown Cabernet Sauvignon. The grapes are sourced from Pinea's 80-acre estate following sustainable and biodynamic practices. At over 3,000 ft of elevation, the grapes obtain their mountain fruit character. Following harvest, a non-interventionist approach to winemaking allows the fruit to be the star as well as perfectly reflect of its place of origin. The result is an easy-drinking, fruit-forward wine that is accessible and affordable to sports fans and wine lovers alike.

"12" wine is available at wine retail shops throughout Texas, including most participating HEB's, Central Markets, Brookshire Brothers, and as well as in Kyle Field and select restaurants and retailers.

"We named the wine '12' because this number symbolizes the athletic fan in general. While the concept is derived from the idea of the fans being the 12th man on an 11-player football team, it is not limited to football. It has come to represent fans of all sports who support their teams with passion and energy and celebrate outstanding athletic achievements," Hugo Del Pozzo, the winery's co-founder explains.

Ellie Pardee, Texas A&M Ventures, stated, "Our partnership with Bodegas Pinea is truly the first partnership of its kind, not just at Texas A&M but across the entire state. We couldn't be more honored or proud to be part of this incredible project and to bring a premium wine specially designed for us to our fan base."

Bodegas Pinea's partnership with Texas A&M Athletics arises from the producers' intent to celebrate outstanding athletic achievements. "12" wine honors excellence, leadership, integrity, loyalty, and respect, values that embody the alumni of Texas A&M.

For more information about 12 wine, visit: www.12.wine or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/12.wine/

ABOUT PINEA: Bodegas Pinea arose from the founders' desire to produce the best wine in the world. Passionate viticulture, hand-crafted wines using time-honored techniques, and 100% Tempranillo grapes sourced from PINEA's 80-acre estate in the "Grand Cru" region of Spain's famed Ribera del Duero appellation. PINEA wines are known for their mountain fruit character that with fruity aromatics, complexity of flavor, balanced and elegant texture; in sum: the Tempranillo grape at its very best. PINEA awakens the senses and the soul, creating minutes of pleasure and moments that last forever.

For more information about PINEA, visit: Online: http://pinea.wine On Facebook: www.facebook.com/pinea.wine On Instagram: www.instagram.com/pinea.wine Vivino: https://www.vivino.com/pinea-tinto/w/5875136?year=2014#all_reviews

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pinea Wine