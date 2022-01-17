Sixth Annual Oklahoma Parent Power Summit & Education Expo in Oklahoma City to Celebrate School Choice Week

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma's annual Parent Power Summit is expanding this year, and will feature a jam-packed week of events, both in-person in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

In celebration of National School Choice Week, the Oklahoma City Parent Power Summit Education Expo will take place on Thursday, Jan. 27. The free event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Convention Center and will feature information booths from schools of all types across the metro area. The expo will also include music, a photobooth, snacks, and family-friendly entertainment.

Families can register for the event and learn more at scdc-pvok.nationbuilder.com/okc_parent_power_summit_2022 .

Leading up to the expo, all Oklahoma City schools and community members are invited to participate in a week of encouraging online activities discussing education, including daily live broadcasts, interviews with education leaders, panel discussions with parents, and videos spotlighting innovative schools throughout the state. Online events can be found at facebook.com/EdChoiceMatters .

These activities are planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"School choice restores control of education to individual families and allows parents to make decisions that best serve their children," said Caroline Martinez, community organizer with ChoiceMatters and Scissortail Community Development Corporation. "We are thrilled to be celebrating School Choice Week by helping parents find the best educational solutions for them and their families."

The Oklahoma City Convention Center is located at 100 Mick Cornett Dr. As families leave the Center on Jan. 27, they will see the Skydance Bridge outside light up in honor of National School Choice Week.

The Parent Power Summit and Education Expo is planned by ChoiceMatters. ChoiceMatters' mission is to inform and organize parents so they can exercise their innate power to improve education for their children, schools and/or school systems. Its vision is that one day, every child will have access to a quality education that best fits their needs and allows them to reach their full potential regardless of where they are born or the income of their parents.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week