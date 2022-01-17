Mendix to Unveil A New Low-Code Solution Designed to Improve Retail Experience at NRF 2022: Retail's Big Show - ShiftSwap, an intuitive scheduling-and-shift management solution for brick-and-mortar store associates, will be showcased by Mendix at NRF 2022: Retail's Big Show (booth #4061)

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION – Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in enterprise application development, will showcase ShiftSwap, a new low-code solution targeting the retail industry, developed in partnership with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The ShiftSwap app will be introduced at National Retail Federation (NRF) 2022: Retail's Big Show (booth #4061) taking place at the Javits Center in New York City, Jan. 16 - 18, 2022.

Wipro collaborated with Mendix to develop ShiftSwap, a scheduling and shift management solution built on the Mendix low-code platform, as part of Mendix's Global Systems Integrators (GSI) program. The solution is designed to bring retailers new levels of efficiencies and improve the in-store employee experience.

Increasingly, in-store associates want simplified work routines, constant engagement and support, a quick way to search relevant information, as well as easier scheduling and task management. ShiftSwap will address these challenges by allowing retailers to create custom applications tailored to their unique needs at speeds 10x faster than performing scratch development.

"ShiftSwap empowers retail organizations to accelerate application modernization and innovation by rapidly extending core systems, enabling business and IT collaboration and building reusable components to facilitate agile business processes," said Terri Blake, global system integrator marketing at Mendix. "Whether you need to unify employee and customer experiences, automate manual processes, or undergo enterprise-wide modernization, Mendix is your answer for a scalable solution."

Mendix in Action at NRF 2022: Retail's Big Show

ShiftSwap can optimize personnel resources and shift utilization, while improving the productivity of associates and supervisors. This is an important capability as supervisors tend to lack real-time information about employee availability, shifts, and skill sets. Typically, they rely on spreadsheets and manual processes such as calls or texts to communicate ad-hoc changes.

"Wipro has been working with leading retailers worldwide to accelerate their digital business transformations and drive more value using the latest tech innovations," said Blake. "At the NRF conference, retailers will be able to see how they can quickly and easily improve customer and employee experiences using low-code – up to 10 times faster than traditional manual coding."

The ShiftSwap demonstration will show retailers several capabilities that are easy to leverage such as creating new shifts, publishing them on a marketplace, and providing self-service shift assignments based on the open shifts in a marketplace. Attendees will also learn how they can ensure shift swaps between people who have similar skill sets and learn about the types of real-time notifications associates and supervisors receive.

In addition, Mendix will also showcase how easy it is to add new capabilities to an existing application and how an application, like ShiftSwap, can be included as part of a comprehensive application suite.

Meet Mendix at NRF

Interested parties should visit Mendix at booth #4061.

Expo only passes are available free of charge .

About Mendix GSI program

Mendix's GSI program extends the firm's global footprint and accelerates enterprise adoption. Conversely, the GSIs gain early access to Mendix's product enhancements and a hands-on experience with the platform's emerging capabilities so they can help their clients build new value-generating apps.

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in enterprise application development, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

