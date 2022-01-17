Landmark 15th Year of Disney Dreamers Academy Program Awaits 2022 Class of Talented High School Students

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort, plans to return with a reimagined approach, March 3-6, marking its 15th year of broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
This year, the impactful program will introduce the Disney Dreamers to an array of new immersions designed to continue to foster the dreams of young leaders beyond imagination, including career-building workshops, networking sessions, mentorship connections and introductions to future professional opportunities at The Walt Disney Company and beyond.
For its 15th year, Disney Dreamers Academy is supporting students in even more ways. In a new initiative, Disney Dreamers Academy, in partnership with ESPN's The Undefeated and GRAMMY-nominated rap artist Cordae, is awarding college scholarships to 11 students from underrepresented communities attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The Disney Dreamers program is an important part of Disney's commitment to supporting diverse communities, such as Black America, by encouraging the next generation to think big and to carry what they learn back with them, so they can relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.
"We are excited and honored to celebrate 15 years of Disney Dreamers Academy with this year's class," said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort Vice President and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "We've embraced this opportunity to amplify the event, and we're thrilled to introduce new experiences, new career programs and new mentors."
Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,300 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have gone on to become doctors, nurses, engineers, pilots, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them, including event speaker Princeton Parker (Class of 2011), who is now a Disney cast member.
Each year the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer
These Disney Dreamers engage in a wide variety of experiences at Walt Disney World while working side-by-side with and hearing inspirational stories from community and business leaders, Disney cast members, celebrities and other special guests.
During the four-day event, the 100 students selected for the annual program participate in sessions teaching valuable life tools such as leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies. They also experience in-depth career workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with the students' dreams. These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.
Past celebrity participants have included stars from the big screen and television, noted sports figures, popular musicians as well as personalities and cast members from across the Disney family including "Good Morning America,'' ESPN, Disney Channel and the TV series "black-ish" and "grown-ish."
For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are also available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.
The 100 students selected to participate in the 2022 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Nolan
Hatcher
Birmingham
AL
Ava
Cocke
Fairhope
AL
Mackenzie
Hill
Hazel Green
AL
Jaynie
Turner
Helena
AL
Tylor
Anderson
Mobile
AL
Prisha
Shroff
Chandler
AZ
Annalise
Jones
Mesa
AZ
Alex
Zhang
Cupertino
CA
Jamila
Abdelkarim
Fullerton
CA
Katherine
Lawler
Livermore
CA
Roi
Clinton
Manhattan Beach
CA
Kevin
Gonzalez Ramirez
San Diego
CA
Kayli Joy
Cooper
Studio City
CA
Sophia
Mitsuoka
Centennial
CO
Caleb
Hatch
Colorado Springs
CO
McKenzie
Williams
Boca Raton
FL
Christianna
Alexander
Jacksonville
FL
Zachary
Andrews
Jacksonville
FL
Khushi
Talluru
Lakewood Ranch
FL
Isabella
Puglisi
Miami Shores
FL
Roxie
Richbourg
Orlando
FL
Javier
Lageyre
Weston
FL
Ramon
Abreu
Windermere
FL
Azriel
Melvin
Atlanta
GA
Jordyn
Spencer
Atlanta
GA
Nathanael
Occilien-Similien
Covington
GA
MiCai
Haywood
Fairburn
GA
Cedaisia
Talton
Fort Valley
GA
Amia
Georges
Marietta
GA
Ryann
Richards
Powder Springs
GA
Ilarose
Robinson
Riverdale
GA
Abigail
Smith
Statesboro
GA
Kayla
Nelson
Frankfort
IL
Reagan
Sturgis
Cambridge Cty
IN
Alison
Yee
Leawood
KS
Hrilina
Rakhs
Gretna
LA
Elizabeth
Garder
Mandeville
LA
Rose
Warfield
Grafton
MA
Lance
Carr
Clarksburg
MD
Kemery
Oparah
Clinton
MD
Danielle
Nelson
Columbia
MD
Kaiya
Jones
Ellicott City
MD
Whitley
Shields
Fort Washington
MD
CiaRa
Sejour
Ft Washington
MD
Caleb
Oh
Gambrills
MD
Amber
Johnson
Oxon Hill
MD
Olivia
Jones
Silver Spring
MD
Miyana
holden
Bloomfield Hills
MI
Alexis
Cornett
Highland
MI
Sean
Shelbrock
Montrose
MI
Maxwell
Parney
Rochester
MN
Michael
Wren
Florissant
MO
Bryce
Allen
Charlotte
NC
Journi
Kirby
Concord
NC
Joshua
Hanflink
Greensboro
NC
Britney
Nyabaro
Wake Forest
NC
Maya
Roseboro
Wilmington
NC
Justin
Fountain
Winston Salem
NC
Diya
Nair
Avenel
NJ
Denia
Smith
Belle Mead
NJ
Darius
Brown
Newark
NJ
Kendall
Henderson
Robbinsville
NJ
Alexis
Halm
South Orange
NJ
Abibat
Akinyele Yusifu
Bronx
NY
Elsa
Woodarek
Ellicottville
NY
Malaya
Talavera
Hicksville
NY
Michael
Taggart
Jamaica
NY
Justin
Alvarez
New York
NY
Darcie
Wu
New York
NY
Aaliyah
Summons
Port Jervis
NY
Cyruss
Bell
Rochester
NY
Naeema
Baksh
Rosedale
NY
Sanaalee
Troupe
Uniondale
NY
Annabel
Long
Bexley
OH
Isabella
Green
Cleveland
OH
Nolan
Pastore
Hartville
OH
Meghana
Boda
Lewis Center
OH
Skylar
Blumenauer
Massillon
OH
Emma
Jeffrey
Yukon
OK
Kyler
Wang
Portland
OR
Bethany
Washington
Hanover
PA
Zachary
Sullivan
Pittsburgh
PA
Arianna
Gaiter
Pittsburgh
PA
Victoria
Ren
Sewickley
PA
Tyra
Jefferson
Columbia
SC
Cadence
Brown
Williston
SC
Samuel
Draper
Converse
TX
Mason
Thenor
Cypress
TX
Andre
Scott
Humble
TX
Baani
Sandhu
Irving
TX
Destiny
Weeden
Killeen
TX
Maya
Burns
McKinney
TX
Elizabeth
Mielke
Prosper
TX
Marcus
Drake
Rockwall
TX
Theodore
Hervey
San Antonio
TX
Myles
Bracey-Hairston
Lorton
VA
Audrey
Zorrilla
Midlothian
VA
Kortney
Bostic
Shenandoah
VA
Samantha
Haywood
Vienna
VA
SImmi
Sen
Vancouver
WA
About Disney Dreamers Academy:
Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy's mission is to inspire young leaders to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the immersive and transformational program.
