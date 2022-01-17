HTC Global Services Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect to Help Insurers in the New Era of Change and Transformation

TROY, Mich., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services (HTC), a leading provider of IT services and solutions, announced its alliance with Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) as a Consulting Select partner for the Americas to help insurers adapt to a rapidly changing industry.

HTC has been providing innovative IT and business process services to P&C insurance carriers for over 25 years. HTC brings extensive experience in business and IT modernization projects on the Guidewire platform for over 10 years, along with digital transformation expertise in customer communications, content management, and the overall lifecycle process for the insured. The company takes a modern, automation-based, cloud-first approach to Guidewire implementations and support services. HTC's custom accelerators have been instrumental in helping achieve clear business value for several top-tier insurers in solving complex business-IT initiatives. HTC continues to invest in significant Guidewire training programs ensuring its vast pool of experienced, certified, and specialized practitioners are up to date with Guidewire's suite of products and best practices.

Commenting on the partnership, Nitesh Bansal, President and COO, HTC Global Services said, "Our alliance with Guidewire is a testament to our growth in the P&C domain, building long term relationships with over 60 insurers for their IT services. Our deep industry insight and collaboration with Guidewire as a Select partner puts us at the forefront of enabling customers to realize their transformative business objectives. HTC is committed to setting our customers up for long-term success by helping them build strong brand equity and value proposition through platform driven solutions."

About HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns. For more information visit www.htcinc.com

